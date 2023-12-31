New Tech Folio Backpack Redefines Tech Organization and Portability for Stylish Professionals

WaterField Designs introduces the Tech Folio Backpack, an elegant, ergonomic solution for professionals whose success depends on ready access to their tech tools anytime, anywhere. Featuring padded compartments for a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 12.9-inch tablet, a dedicated gear compartment with extensive pockets, and flexible carrying options, this modern backpack delivers efficiency and protection in one refined package.
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco high-end bag and case manufacturer WaterField Designs heralds in the New Year with the Tech Folio Backpack, a sophisticated, ergonomic laptop bag for organized professionals who carry considerable tech gear to and from work or maintain meticulous order in their home office. The comfortable workbag is replete with pockets ranging in size, protection, and accessibility to keep up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and 12.9-inch iPad or tablet protected, abundant tech accessories organized, and frequently accessed items within easy reach.
"This elegant laptop backpack truly embodies the phrase 'A place for everything and everything in its place.' I never have to dig around at the bottom of my bag to find something," said company owner Gary Waterfield. "I don't know of any other professional backpack with such a well-designed, dedicated gear compartment that can organize so many accessories."
Tailored for individuals with significant tech needs, the Tech Folio Backpack offers a comfortable and elegant carrying solution suitable for any setting. A separate, full-length compartment with eleven pockets organizes items ranging from small SD cards to bulky hard drives. Foam-padded pockets cradle larger, more delicate items, while mesh-faced pockets ensure quick identification and access to accessories like dongles and cords. An open, top pocket features a quick-retrieval key tether, and a bottom pocket includes a hidden AirTag slot for added security. This large section unzips on three sides and lies flat on a desk to serve as a tech accessory headquarters.
The backpack's spacious main compartment includes two padded device pockets – one for up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a second for a 12.9-inch iPad or similar tablet — and accommodates ample work gear, clothing, or other bulky items. Positioned above the laptop and tablet area, the main compartment access zipper allows for easy retrieval of these devices, whether at work or in TSA lines. An internal sash keeps a water bottle upright and in place and folds aside when not needed, and two additional pockets keep items near the top of the bag.
Flexible carrying options – padded ergonomic shoulder straps, a leather-lined handle, and a wheeled suitcase passthrough — enhance convenience on the train, in the office, and at the airport. Firm foam protects the bag's front, back, and sides and helps the laptop backpack keep its shape and stand upright. Water-resistant waxed canvas or ballistic nylon combine with sumptuous leather to create a modern workbag aesthetic sure to turn heads.
Features at a glance:
Extensive Organization
- Spacious main compartment with padded laptop and tablet compartments on one side (accommodating up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 12-inch iPad or tablet), two open pockets on the opposite side, and a water bottle sash that tucks away when not in use
- Separate full-length accessory compartment with 11 pockets: 6 mesh-faced zippered pockets, 2 foam + fleece padded pockets, and 3 open-topped pockets—one with a key tether and another with a hidden AirTag slot
- Leather front panel quick-access pocket that closes with a hidden string of strong rare-earth magnets
Premium Materials
- Highly water-resistant 1680 denier ballistic nylon or waxed canvas shell and supple full-grain leather
- YKK waterproof zippers, custom metal hardware, and firm impact-resistant foam padding
- Gold, easy-clean, water-resistant liner that increases interior visibility
Flexible Carry Options
- Ergonomic, neoprene-padded straps and back lined with moisture-wicking mesh
- Leather-wrapped handle for briefcase-style carry
- Wheeled suitcase passthrough
WaterField Designs actively involves its customer community in product development through Community Design projects. The inspiration for the Tech Folio Backpack originated from a specific project aimed at crafting the next generation of gear cases.
The new Tech Folio Backpack joins the company's full line of backpacks, briefcases, duffels, gaming cases, wallets, and cases for tech devices, all designed to transport and protect the gear modern professionals carry throughout their day and on their travels. All WaterField Designs products have been handcrafted to meticulous standards in San Francisco since 1998.
Availability and Pricing
Tech Folio Backpack: $379.
Colors: Custom 1680 denier black ballistic nylon with a choice of black or chocolate premium, full-grain leather. Waxed canvas with a choice of chocolate or grizzly premium, full-grain leather.
Materials: YKK waterproof zippers, custom metal zipper pulls (can be locked together; lock not included), gold rip-stop nylon, firm foam padding, strong rare-earth magnets
Dimensions and weight: 15.5 x 12.25 x 6.25 inches. Ballistic—2.8 lbs. Canvas—3.4 lbs.
Preorder now. First production run ships January 19.
About WaterField Designs
WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases, and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."
WaterField Designs, SFBags, and Tech Folio Backpack are trademarks of WaterField Designs. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright ©2023. All Rights Reserved.
