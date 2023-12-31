New Tech Folio Backpack Redefines Tech Organization and Portability for Stylish Professionals

This elegant laptop backpack truly embodies the phrase 'A place for everything and everything in its place.' I don't know of any other professional backpack with such a well-designed dedicated gear compartment that can organize so many accessories. Post this

Tailored for individuals with significant tech needs, the Tech Folio Backpack offers a comfortable and elegant carrying solution suitable for any setting. A separate, full-length compartment with eleven pockets organizes items ranging from small SD cards to bulky hard drives. Foam-padded pockets cradle larger, more delicate items, while mesh-faced pockets ensure quick identification and access to accessories like dongles and cords. An open, top pocket features a quick-retrieval key tether, and a bottom pocket includes a hidden AirTag slot for added security. This large section unzips on three sides and lies flat on a desk to serve as a tech accessory headquarters.

The backpack's spacious main compartment includes two padded device pockets – one for up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a second for a 12.9-inch iPad or similar tablet — and accommodates ample work gear, clothing, or other bulky items. Positioned above the laptop and tablet area, the main compartment access zipper allows for easy retrieval of these devices, whether at work or in TSA lines. An internal sash keeps a water bottle upright and in place and folds aside when not needed, and two additional pockets keep items near the top of the bag.

Flexible carrying options – padded ergonomic shoulder straps, a leather-lined handle, and a wheeled suitcase passthrough — enhance convenience on the train, in the office, and at the airport. Firm foam protects the bag's front, back, and sides and helps the laptop backpack keep its shape and stand upright. Water-resistant waxed canvas or ballistic nylon combine with sumptuous leather to create a modern workbag aesthetic sure to turn heads.

Features at a glance:

Extensive Organization

Spacious main compartment with padded laptop and tablet compartments on one side (accommodating up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 12-inch iPad or tablet), two open pockets on the opposite side, and a water bottle sash that tucks away when not in use

Separate full-length accessory compartment with 11 pockets: 6 mesh-faced zippered pockets, 2 foam + fleece padded pockets, and 3 open-topped pockets—one with a key tether and another with a hidden AirTag slot

and another with a hidden AirTag slot Leather front panel quick-access pocket that closes with a hidden string of strong rare-earth magnets

Premium Materials

Highly water-resistant 1680 denier ballistic nylon or waxed canvas shell and supple full-grain leather

YKK waterproof zippers, custom metal hardware, and firm impact-resistant foam padding

Gold, easy-clean, water-resistant liner that increases interior visibility

Flexible Carry Options

Ergonomic, neoprene-padded straps and back lined with moisture-wicking mesh

Leather-wrapped handle for briefcase-style carry

Wheeled suitcase passthrough

WaterField Designs actively involves its customer community in product development through Community Design projects. The inspiration for the Tech Folio Backpack originated from a specific project aimed at crafting the next generation of gear cases.

The new Tech Folio Backpack joins the company's full line of backpacks, briefcases, duffels, gaming cases, wallets, and cases for tech devices, all designed to transport and protect the gear modern professionals carry throughout their day and on their travels. All WaterField Designs products have been handcrafted to meticulous standards in San Francisco since 1998.

Availability and Pricing

Tech Folio Backpack: $379.

Colors: Custom 1680 denier black ballistic nylon with a choice of black or chocolate premium, full-grain leather. Waxed canvas with a choice of chocolate or grizzly premium, full-grain leather.

Materials: YKK waterproof zippers, custom metal zipper pulls (can be locked together; lock not included), gold rip-stop nylon, firm foam padding, strong rare-earth magnets

Dimensions and weight: 15.5 x 12.25 x 6.25 inches. Ballistic—2.8 lbs. Canvas—3.4 lbs.

Preorder now. First production run ships January 19.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases, and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."

WaterField Designs, SFBags, and Tech Folio Backpack are trademarks of WaterField Designs. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright ©2023. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact

Heidi Marzke, Waterfield Designs, 4152970088, [email protected], https://www.sfbags.com

SOURCE Waterfield Designs