New Tech Platform Simplifies Insurance Sales for Consumers, Agents

InstaBrain Leverages Data-Driven Solutions, Real-Time Underwriting, and Industry Partnerships to Revolutionize the User Experience

PHOENIX, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstaBrain, Inc. a new digital platform that leverages data-driven solutions, real-time underwriting, and industry partnerships to revolutionize the user experience, has officially launched. It is a powerful, user-focused resource that rethinks how insurance products are sold, purchased, and built. For financial professionals, InstaBrain's reflexive, real-time underwriting engine hosts multiple leading and proprietary term (including a flagship term with living benefits), guaranteed issue, accidental death, final expense, and disability insurance products in a fully digital, 100% instant decision sales journey.

Consumers and agents will appreciate the "buy now" feature and the value found in the InstaBrain product suite. Traditionally clients have to wait weeks, sometimes months, just to find out if they are eligible to purchase the insurance. InstaBrain's proprietary technology allows for clients to get policies instantly. The seamless client journey is what makes this platform attractive to consumers and agents alike.

"InstaBrain is unique in that financial professionals will have the flexibility to be either actively involved in the application process, guiding their client through the 100% digital sale, or their clients can complete the application end-to-end on their own," said Meteena Watson, Chief Operating Officer. "We aim to meet agents and their clients where they are. That means offering a very flexible experience that is helping to bring life insurance sales into the digital age. By reimagining the sales process, we are making the experience more accessible and user-friendly for both agents and their customers."

InstaBrain's team of experts, including top digital development specialists, underwriting and product authorities, and insurance industry insiders, have been analyzing data as well as implementing advanced Generative AI and risk assessment technologies to seamlessly marry those resources with traditional sales philosophies.

"Being able to bring this diverse group of professionals together with the common goal of bringing change to how insurance products are developed, bought, and sold demonstrates how InstaBrain is leveraging both relationships and technology," said Frank Esquibel, InstaBrain's Chief Technology Officer. The platform also features the industry's first collaborative insurance application. "InstaBrain's KickIt technology allows agents to collaborate with clients in real-time, ensuring proper coverage and a hassle-free purchase," said Esquibel. "This is a true plug-and-play InsurTech solution with a robust API stack that can easily be integrated into any existing sales funnel."

Many technology firms have tried to break into the instant decision insurance market by attempting to cut out traditional insurance distribution. InstaBrain has always known that technology alone does not sell insurance. It requires a blend of unique products, flexible point-of-sale solutions, and experienced financial professionals.

"Providing direct-to-consumer solutions on behalf of the agent is a key part of our process. Although InstaBrain is not the first technology firm to bring instant decision sales to consumers, we do intend to be the last one standing and bring insurance experts along with us instead of trying to replace them.," Esquibel said.

Customers and agents interested in learning more and using InstaBrain can visit InstaBrain.io for additional information.

About InstaBrain

InstaBrain is a one-of-a-kind instant-issue platform assisting consumers with quoting, applying, underwriting, and securing their insurance policy in one seamless online experience. In just minutes consumers can quote, apply, and get approved for Term Life Insurance, Disability Insurance, Critical Illness, Guaranteed Issue Whole Life, and more.

InstaBrain also offers financial institutions, agents, and advisors the ability to offer insurance products to consumers in a 100% digital environment. It provides customers with access to purchase insurance 24/7 using the latest InsurTech technology.

