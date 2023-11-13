New Technologies Including Genetic Tools and Harvest Weed Seed Control Featured at Weed Science Meetings

"It is wonderful to see the increases in engagement from graduate and undergraduate students this year," says Dawn Refsell, NCWSS program committee chair. Post this

The CWSS will hold its annual meeting in Winnipeg, Manitoba, November 20-23, 2023. The theme of this year's meeting is "Managing Weeds through Seeds and Genes". Plenary sessions on the topic will be led by four scientists.

Martin Laforest, an Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada research scientist.

Laforest and his colleagues are using molecular and genetic tools to study the simple and more complex cases of herbicide resistance. This information is used to develop genetic tests for the early detection of similar herbicide resistance cases, which allows growers to proactively apply mitigation strategies.

Eric Patterson, a Michigan State University weed scientist.

His lab is especially interested in how genome rearrangements are used as novel sources of genetic variation for weed adaptation to abiotic stresses.

Breanne Tidemann, an Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada research scientist.

Her research program in Lacombe focuses on management of herbicide resistant weeds, integrated weed management strategies, and novel weed management practices.

Michael Flessner, a Virginia Tech weed scientist.

His research efforts focus on herbicides and herbicide resistance as well as cover crops and harvest weed seed control.

The program also will feature graduate student presentations and concurrent oral and poster presentation sessions on weed management and related topics. It will also feature symposia exploring harvest weed seed control and using genetic tools for weed management. Workshops will include analysis of molecular data, the role of artificial intelligence in publishing manuscripts, and preparing a submission package to the Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency.

Additional information is available online.

North Central Weed Science Society (NCWSS), December 11-14, 2023

The 2023 NCWSS program in Minneapolis from December 11-14, 2023, will feature over 150 presentations with a large number of graduate student poster, paper and video contestants.

"It is wonderful to see the increases in engagement from graduate and undergraduate students this year," says Dawn Refsell, NCWSS program committee chair. "Changes to the program come with the desire to have more time for conversation and networking, along with time to judge all the student contests." Networking events include the Women in Weed Science event and multiple poster sessions.

Several student activities are scheduled, including a tour to the WinField United facility before the meeting. On Wednesday, December 13, competitions in paper and poster contests will wrap up in the morning so students can attend a workshop titled "Networking & Mentoring-Up for Graduate Students".

On Tuesday, December 12, Thom Petersen, Minnesota commissioner of agriculture, will address the group. Lee Van Wychen, WSSA executive director of science policy, will address members about federal weed science policy. Reid Smeda, NCWSS president, will also address members during the opening session.

Two symposia are scheduled for Wednesday, December 13. The first one is entitled "Field to Film: Beginners Guide to Video Editing and Production". Speakers will discuss tricks of the trade and how to create valuable digital media. The second symposia is entitled "UAV Pesticide Applications". This session will cover the concepts, challenges, evolution of technology, and regulations for UAV and weed management.

On Thursday morning, December 14, the newly branded "Society Breakfast" is where Dustyn Sawall from Winfield United will discuss formulation chemistry. This event will be followed by the annual "What's New in Industry" presentations.

Additional information is available online.

Meetings Scheduled for Early Next Year

The annual meetings below have been scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. Further details will be publicized and posted online as they become available.

The WSSA will meet jointly with the Southern Weed Science Society (SWSS) in San Antonio, Texas, on January 22-25, 2024. Additional information is available online.

The Northeastern Weed Science Society (NEWSS) will meet January 7-11, 2024, in Boston Massachusetts. Additional information is available online.

The Western Society of Weed Science (WSWS) will meet March 4-7, 2024, in Denver, Colorado. Additional information is available online.

