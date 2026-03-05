New Technology to Reduce Alarm Call Processing Times for Coweta County 911

Coweta County 911 announced that it has gone live with Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) Service.

NEWNAN, Ga., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coweta County 911 announced that it has gone live with Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) Service, a standards-based solution that digitally delivers alarm notifications directly into the emergency communications center's computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system. The result is faster call processing, better-informed dispatch decisions, and the elimination of transcription errors and miscommunication between ECC and alarm-monitoring center personnel.

Coweta County is located 38 miles south of Atlanta. In 2025, the county's very busy ECC handled 61,328 emergency calls and 72, 922 nonemergency calls, for a total of 134,250. In addition, the center received 7,627 alarm notifications. The ECC dispatches emergency response for Coweta County Sheriff's Office, Coweta County Fire Rescue, Coweta EMS, the city of Newnan police and fire departments, the police departments in the cities of Senoia and Grantville, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Forestry Commission.

Alarm notifications are particularly challenging for ECCs. Multiple calls need to occur between ECC and alarm-monitoring center personnel to determine whether the alarm is legitimate and, if so, to capture the information needed by 911 telecommunicators to dispatch the appropriate response.

When applied to last year's call volume, alarm notifications consumed between 37 and 106 telecommunicator hours per month — valuable time diverted from higher-priority emergencies that require their focus, experience, and critical decision-making.

Coweta County 911 officials decided to implement ASAP Service to address these issues. The solution is built on two critical standards, ASAP and the Alarm Verification Scoring standard (AVS-01) — both are accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ASAP was developed by The Monitoring Association (TMA) to streamline how ECCs respond to calls generated by alarm-monitoring companies. TMA then developed AVS-01, which assigns five scoring levels to help telecommunicators prioritize the severity of an alarm notification, thereby speeding the dispatch of the most appropriate response.

In addition to the time savings and greater data accuracy provided by ASAP Service, the solution also standardizes the information delivered to CAD systems, a significant improvement.

Mission Critical Partners, a consulting firm that serves public sector organizations nationwide, guided the implementation, which was connected via Georgia's criminal justice message switch and Nlets (the International Justice and Public Safety Network). In July 2025, TMA announced that, going forward, access to ASAP Service would be gained through Amazon Web Services' GovCloud platform, which is expected to cut implementation times in half.

As of go-live, the following alarm-monitoring companies are transmitting alarm notifications via ASAP Service to Coweta County's ECC: ADT, Affiliated Monitoring, Alert 360, Cen-Signal, CPI Security, Everon, Johnson Controls, Rapid Response, Securitas, Security Central, United Central Control, Vector, and Vivint.

About The Monitoring Association

The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally recognized non-profit trade association that represents professional monitoring companies, security systems integrators, and providers of products and services to the industry. Incorporated in 1950, TMA represents its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state and federal levels, and other authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) over the industry. Learn more online at https://tma.us/about-tma/.

About TMA's ASAP Service

Launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership, TMA's Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) service allows for the direct electronic dispatch of first responder calls for service from alarm companies to PSAPs and ECCs. Increasing the accuracy and efficiency of dispatches, the ASAP service utilizes ANSI standard protocols developed cooperatively by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and The Monitoring Association (TMA).

