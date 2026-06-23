New Techstrong Pulsemeter Report Reveals Heightened Enterprise Risk and the Operational Toll of Security Incidents Targeting Corporate Executives

"Corporate leaders are now viewed by threat actors as the path of least resistance into the enterprise. Hackers actively target executives and their families to access sensitive data and cause financial and reputational damage," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. Post this

75% of organizations experience cyberattacks targeting senior leaders' personal digital lives every year, nearly half of them multiple times; only 18% of these incidents are directly reported, exposing a critical gap left uncovered by corporate defenses.

The most common offenders are phishing and smishing, account compromise, and AI-driven impersonation – revealing a blended approach for cybercriminals to exploit both personal exposure and enterprise access.

Each incident averages 8.7 staff-hours to remediate, often exceeding 10, yet most organizations lack formal processes for the human attack surface, compounding cost and risk.

BlackCloak announced today new research published by Techstrong Group, a Futurum company, titled Personal Exposure, Enterprise Risk: Formalizing Response for Executive Soft Targets. The report, based on a recent poll conducted among corporate security and risk leaders, reveals that cybersecurity incidents targeting senior executives' personal lives are a frequent and costly challenge, exacerbated by a lack of processes and resources to handle such attacks.

Sponsored by BlackCloak, the pioneer of Digital Executive Protection, the study was conducted independently by Techstrong, which surveyed roughly 130 qualified global security leaders and professionals. The Pulsemeter report indicates that three-quarters of qualified respondents cited at least one incident tied to a senior leader's personal digital environment, with over 42% encountering such incidents multiple times per year.

The operational burden on incident response teams stemming from these incidents is significant. Most are addressed within 10 hours, averaging 8.7 hours per incident. Still, a meaningful portion takes even longer, further stretching security operations resources away from core enterprise priorities.

"Senior leaders' personal digital footprints have become a dependable path into the enterprise, with techniques that blend personal exposure and corporate access. The Techstrong Pulsemeter report, sponsored by BlackCloak, shows this activity is frequent and largely invisible to standard enterprise controls," said Mitch Ashley, Vice President and Practice Lead, Software Lifecycle Engineering, Futurum Group. "Each incident pulls security operations away from core work, and few organizations run a formal process for the personal, off-network attack surface. That process gap, more than any single technique, turns a personal compromise into an enterprise problem."

"Techstrong's report mirrors what we see every day: corporate leaders are now viewed by threat actors as the path of least resistance into the enterprise. Hackers are actively targeting executives and their families to access sensitive data and cause financial and reputational damage – and they are succeeding," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak.

"With widespread inconsistencies in incident response and the drain on internal security teams, coupled with a multitude of privacy issues that make it harder for the enterprise to solve them itself, there is an urgent need for companies to partner with a team of experts that can both handle incidents with speed and preemptively stop attacks from occurring in the first place," Dr. Pierson continued. "At BlackCloak, we are passionate about our purpose – filling a much-needed gap to safeguard the human attack surface and minimize corporate risk."

Addressing the Complexities of Executive Exposure and Protection

According to the report, attack methods have evolved to comprise multi-step, human-centric tactics that exploit trusted relationships and fall outside of corporate controls.

AI-enabled attacks are also on the rise, with more than one-third (34%) encountering AI-generated impersonation or deepfake attacks on executives and family members.

Phishing and smishing attacks on personal accounts are the most common threat vectors (62%), followed by account takeover and credential harvesting (33%).

The report also highlights an alarming trend – despite the frequency and operational toll of attacks on corporate leaders, organizations' approach to discovering and remediating personal security events is inconsistent and slow, leading to heightened business risk.

Just over one-third of respondents rely on traditional enterprise tooling that identifies irregular behavior and traces it back to a personal source, often overlooking early indicators of suspicious activity.

Nearly one in five incidents is uncovered only through executive self-reporting or routine monitoring.

Nearly 10% are detected only after an event has occurred and had an impact.

Additionally, ongoing organizational challenges create barriers to addressing these issues.

More than half (51%) of respondents say that a lack of visibility into personal environments is the greatest barrier.

Legal and privacy constraints are also significant contributors, according to more than one-third of respondents.

The absence of formal processes for protecting non-corporate assets also plays a role, further complicated by cultural and technical complexities of executive protection.

To download a copy of the full Puslemeter report, visit https://blackcloak.io/white-papers-reports/personal-exposure-enterprise-risk/.

Techstrong and BlackCloak are hosting a webinar, The Cost of Exposure: Managing the Operational Risks of Executive Security Incidents, at 1:00 p.m. EDT on July 7, 2026, to discuss the findings and offer guidance on Digital Executive Protection. To register, visit https://webinars.techstronglearning.com/the-cost-of-exposure-managing-the-operational-risks-of-executive-security-incidents.

About Techstrong

Techstrong Group is a global technology media company covering the markets shaping today's tech infrastructure, including DevOps, cybersecurity, AI, cloud native, platform engineering and IT operations. Through trusted editorial brands, analyst research, video broadcasts and industry events, Techstrong reaches the practitioners and decision-makers responsible for evaluating, building and operating technology platforms. Tech professionals rely on Techstrong to stay informed about the tools, platforms and practices shaping how software and infrastructure are built and secured. For vendors, Techstrong provides direct access to a highly-engaged audience through custom content, programs and targeted campaigns that build credibility, generate demand and connect with active buyers.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform is a full-category solution backed by concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Beth Trier, BlackCloak, 1 4156018104, [email protected], https://blackcloak.io/

SOURCE BlackCloak