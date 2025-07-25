New Teeth Chicago™ & Dr. Irfan Atcha Secures Exclusive Partnership with Two Chicago Marriott Hotels and Hyatt Regency Schaumburg

Dr. Irfan Atcha and New Teeth Chicago Dental Implant Center is chosen to be the sole and exclusive premium health care partner with high-end luxury hospitality venues such as the Marriott on Mag mile, Marriot Marque (McCormick place) and Hyatt regency Schaumburg.
CHICAGO, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a landmark move redefining the future of elite dental care, New Teeth Chicago™, led by renowned implant surgeon Dr. Irfan Atcha, has been selected as the exclusive dental implant and cosmetic dentistry provider for three of Chicago's most prestigious hospitality destinations:
- Marriott Marquis – McCormick Place
- Marriott Downtown – Magnificent Mile
- Hyatt Regency – Schaumburg, IL
This exclusive placement gives New Teeth Chicago™ and New Teeth Global™ unprecedented exposure to hundreds of thousands of national and international guests, business travelers, and medical tourists seeking world-class, concierge-level full-mouth dental transformations.
"We are honored to be the only dental implant and cosmetic clinic trusted by these iconic hotels," says Dr. Atcha. "It reflects not only our clinical results—but the elevated experience we deliver to every patient who walks through our doors."
What This Partnership Delivers:
Exclusive in-room and lobby placement at three flagship hotel properties
Direct access to high-income guests visiting Chicago for business, medical, or lifestyle reasons
VIP implant and cosmetic treatment options with concierge-level coordination
Further solidifies New Teeth Chicago™ as Chicago's most trusted, surgical & aesthetic-focused dental brand in the Chicagoland area.
From out-of-town patients flying in for Atcha Arches™ zirconia full-mouth restorations to local professionals seeking luxury smile makeovers, this partnership ensures that New Teeth Chicago™ remains top-of-mind among elite travelers and influencers alike.
About Dr. Irfan Atcha & New Teeth Global™
With over two decades of leadership in advanced implant surgery and aesthetic smile design, Dr. Atcha is the founder of New Teeth Chicago™, New Teeth Florida™, and Atcha Arches™. He is recognized for pioneering concierge implant experiences and offering a luxury alternative to high-volume dental chains.
Media Inquiries / Partnership Requests:
Chicago | Florida |Expansion Underway
Media Contact
Barb, New Teeth Chicago Dental, 1 312-951-8338, [email protected], newteethchicago.com
SOURCE New Teeth Chicago Dental
