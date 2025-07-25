New Teeth Chicago™ & Dr. Irfan Atcha Secures Exclusive Partnership with Two Chicago Marriott Hotels and Hyatt Regency Schaumburg

"We are honored to be the only dental implant and cosmetic clinic trusted by these iconic hotels," says Dr. Atcha. "It reflects not only our clinical results—but the elevated experience we deliver to every patient who walks through our doors." Post this

This exclusive placement gives New Teeth Chicago™ and New Teeth Global™ unprecedented exposure to hundreds of thousands of national and international guests, business travelers, and medical tourists seeking world-class, concierge-level full-mouth dental transformations.

"We are honored to be the only dental implant and cosmetic clinic trusted by these iconic hotels," says Dr. Atcha. "It reflects not only our clinical results—but the elevated experience we deliver to every patient who walks through our doors."

What This Partnership Delivers:

Exclusive in-room and lobby placement at three flagship hotel properties

Direct access to high-income guests visiting Chicago for business, medical, or lifestyle reasons

VIP implant and cosmetic treatment options with concierge-level coordination

Further solidifies New Teeth Chicago™ as Chicago's most trusted, surgical & aesthetic-focused dental brand in the Chicagoland area.

From out-of-town patients flying in for Atcha Arches™ zirconia full-mouth restorations to local professionals seeking luxury smile makeovers, this partnership ensures that New Teeth Chicago™ remains top-of-mind among elite travelers and influencers alike.

About Dr. Irfan Atcha & New Teeth Global™

With over two decades of leadership in advanced implant surgery and aesthetic smile design, Dr. Atcha is the founder of New Teeth Chicago™, New Teeth Florida™, and Atcha Arches™. He is recognized for pioneering concierge implant experiences and offering a luxury alternative to high-volume dental chains.

