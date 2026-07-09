New Teeth Chicago Dental and Dr. Irfan Atcha Celebrates Freedom to Smile with Beautiful Zirconia Teeth for their patients

While Independence Day is often associated with fireworks, family gatherings, and celebrating freedom, the team at New Teeth Chicago believes there's another kind of freedom worth recognizing, the freedom to smile, eat, and live with confidence.

CHICAGO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every year, Dr. Irfan Atcha and the New Teeth Chicago team help patients who have spent years living with missing teeth, failing dental work, uncomfortable dentures, or the embarrassment of hiding their smile. For many, restoring their teeth is about much more than appearance. It's about getting back to everyday moments that many people take for granted.

"One of the first things patients tell us after treatment is that they finally feel like themselves again," said Dr. Irfan Atcha. "They're smiling in family photos, enjoying meals without worry, and laughing with confidence. That's what makes this work so rewarding."

One of the most requested solutions at New Teeth Chicago is a full mouth dental implant restoration using zirconia teeth. Known for their strength, durability, and natural appearance, zirconia restorations have become a popular choice for patients looking for a long-term solution to missing or failing teeth.

"Patients aren't just looking for new teeth," Dr. Atcha explained. "They're looking for something that feels secure, looks natural, and allows them to enjoy life again. Zirconia has helped us deliver that for many of our patients."

Throughout the year, New Teeth Chicago provides personalized treatment options ranging from implant-supported dentures to All-on-4®, All-on-X®, and full mouth zirconia restorations. Every treatment plan begins with a comprehensive consultation, including a 3D CBCT scan and a discussion about each patient's health, goals, and lifestyle.

The practice's philosophy has always been centered on education and long-term care. Rather than rushing patients into treatment, Dr. Atcha believes it's important for every patient to understand their options and choose the solution that's right for them.

"We want patients to leave our office with confidence, not only in their new smile, but also in the decisions they've made," he said.

As summer continues, the team hopes more people who have been postponing treatment will take the opportunity to explore their options.

"This holiday reminds us that freedom can mean different things to different people," Dr. Atcha added. "For some of our patients, it's the freedom to enjoy a meal without discomfort, smile without hesitation, or simply feel confident again. That's something we're proud to be part of."

About New Teeth Chicago

New Teeth Chicago is a dental implant and cosmetic dentistry practice specializing in All-on-4 dental implants, full-mouth reconstruction, zygomatic implants, and advanced restorative solutions. Led by Dr. Irfan Atcha, a Diplomate Implantologist with over thirty years of experience, the practice delivers comprehensive, precision-driven treatment for complex cases.

(Source: https://newteethchicago.com)

For additional information, visit https://newteethchicago.com or call 312-951-8338.

Media Contact

France, New teeth Chicago Dental, 1 3129518338, [email protected], newteethchicago.com

SOURCE New teeth Chicago Dental