New Teeth Chicago™ Dental Implant Center a Neoarch Smile Center to attend Neodent world Tour Symposium in Miami i FL

Dr. Irfan Atcha the CEO and Founder of New Teeth Chicago™ Dental Implant Center and Founder of Implantology Centers of America ™ to attend the Neodent symposium in Miami FL October 20-21 to celebrate Neodent's 30 year anniversary!
CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Neodent world symposium in Miami is an amazing event where it is possible to see the latest in the implant dentistry and also the innovations to come. With two full days dedicated to learning about the advances in the field of Implant surgery, implant prosthetics, digital work flow Dr. Atcha and New Teeth Chicago™ Dental whom happens to be one of the brand ambassador of Neodent (A Straumann group) will be learning, collaborating and networking with like minded Implant surgeons from all over the globe.
Neodent® implants and Neoarch offers solutions for immediate treatments in all workflows, from single teeth implants to full-arch/mouth restorations, including for removal of teeth on surgery days and severe jaw bone loss based on its progressive and advanced treatment concepts. These solutions contribute to increase efficiency while improving patient satisfaction and quality of life, by immediately restoring function, form and esthetics.
New Teeth Chicago™ Dental a National leader in Dental Implants and same day dental Implants, Neoarch full mouth center and a leader in Allon4/allonx implants has been serving Chicagoland and patients from all over the US and from parts of the world for over 25 years. Located in Downtown Chicago on LaSalle and Chicago Avenue it is the most established Dental Implant Center in the Chicagoland area with the most raving 442 verified google reviews
Media Contact
Barbara, New Teeth Chicago Dental Implants, 1 3129518338, [email protected], newteethchicago.com
SOURCE New Teeth Chicago Dental Implants
Share this article