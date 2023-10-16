New Teeth Chicago™ Dental Implant Center a Neoarch Smile Center to attend Neodent world Tour Symposium in Miami i FL

Dr. Irfan Atcha the CEO and Founder of New Teeth Chicago™ Dental Implant Center and Founder of Implantology Centers of America ™ to attend the Neodent symposium in Miami FL October 20-21 to celebrate Neodent's 30 year anniversary!

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Neodent world symposium in Miami is an amazing event where it is possible to see the latest in the implant dentistry and also the innovations to come. With two full days dedicated to learning about the advances in the field of Implant surgery, implant prosthetics, digital work flow Dr. Atcha and New Teeth Chicago™ Dental whom happens to be one of the brand ambassador of Neodent (A Straumann group) will be learning, collaborating and networking with like minded Implant surgeons from all over the globe.