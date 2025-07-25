New Teeth Chicago Dental Implant Center Offers Lifeline to Abandoned Implant Patient in Chicago.

New Teeth Chicago Dental Implant Center and Dr. Irfan Atcha steps in to take over dental implant treatment of abandoned patients from the closed corporate dental implant centers in Chicagoland area.

CHICAGO, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As multiple dental implant centers across Chicago have abruptly closed their doors, hundreds of patients are left in distress—many mid-treatment, without records, answers, or a path forward. In response, New Teeth Chicago Dental Implants, led by nationally respected implant expert Dr. Irfan Atcha, is stepping in to provide stability, hope, and expert rescue care on a case by case evaluation with full transparency on diagnosis, treatment options, costs and fees that are all inclusive.

"These patients trusted someone with their health, their money, and their future—and now they're abandoned," says Dr. Atcha. "Our mission is to make sure they're not forgotten. We're ready to assess, guide, and finish their care with compassion and real expertise." We are not affiliated with any of these closed centers.

New Teeth Chicago has launched a specialized Rescue & Recovery Program designed specifically for patients affected by these closures. This includes consultations (fees included) diagnostic reviews, and a suggestive pathway to safely complete or correct incomplete implant treatments with case by case selection and full transparency on total cost to redo, revise or to complete the care for such patients.

Dr. Atcha is one of the nation's top full-mouth implant surgeons, known for his advanced AOX (allon4 and allonx) protocols, patient-first approach, and world-class outcomes. He and his team have treated thousands of complex cases, many referred after failed or abandoned care elsewhere.

Dr. Atcha is a globally respected leader in full-mouth reconstruction and dental implantology. Founder of New Teeth Global™ and creator of the Atcha Arches™ protocol, his work blends surgical precision with luxury-level patient care. Patients from across the country trust his expertise for transformative smile makeover

Patients who feel stranded or uncertain about their next steps are encouraged to reach out. Every smile deserves to be completed—and every patient deserves the truth.

To book a Rescue Consultation (fees involved(

Visit: www.NewTeethChicago.com

Call: 312-951-8338

Location: 747 N. LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654

Email: [email protected]

