New Teeth Florida™ Dental Implants & Cosmetics to Begin Seeing Patients June 20 in Orlando Florida

New Teeth Florida™ to Begin Seeing Patients June 20 — Grand Opening Celebration Set for August 2025 Luxury Full-Arch Dental Implant Center Brings Concierge Care to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The wait is over. New Teeth Florida™, the newest flagship location under New Teeth Global™ and founded by world-renowned dental implantologist Dr. Irfan Atcha, will begin welcoming patients starting Thursday, June 20, 2025.
Strategically located in the heart of Altamonte Springs, New Teeth Florida is Central Florida's premier destination for full-mouth dental implants, All-on-X zirconia restorations, and advanced smile transformations.
Patients can now schedule virtual consultations with Dr. Atcha's team for personalized treatment planning and concierge case coordination.
"This isn't just another dental clinic—it's a place where life-changing smiles are custom designed, delivered with precision, and elevated through luxury care," said Dr. Atcha.
Save the Date: Grand Opening Ribbon-Cutting – August 2025 TBA
The official Grand Opening & Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony will take place in August 2025. The celebration will include a private tour of the new state-of-the-art facility, patient testimonials, media coverage, and a showcase of the exclusive Atcha Arches™ implant protocol.
Local residents, referring doctors, industry leaders, and VIP guests are invited to attend.
About New Teeth Florida™
New Teeth Florida is part of the elite New Teeth Global™ network, founded by Dr. Irfan Atcha. With a mission to deliver luxury, concierge-level full-arch implant care, the center offers digitally guided surgery, same-day teeth, and handcrafted zirconia smile designs under one roof.
For virtual consultations or media inquiries, contact: Sara or Tricia
321-972-6015
