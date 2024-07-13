New Telecommunications & Internet Broker in Boise, Idaho - ITMS BROKERS, LLC

ITMS BROKERS a new INTERNET-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-IT-MERCHANT SERVICES BROKER OPENS OPERATIONS IN BOISE, IDAHO!
BOISE, Idaho, July 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ITMS Brokers, LLC (https://itmsbrokers.com) is an offshoot of WiFi Solutions Group, LLC - a 16-year-old Company that originally specialized in WiFi. ITMS Brokers offers services in Telecom, Internet, WiFi, Cybersecurity, Managed Services, Cloud Services, VPN, SDWAN and Credit Card Processing/Merchant Services. ITMS Brokers finds the best solution at the best price for its clients. ITMS Brokers LLC operates under the umbrella of AppDirect, a multi-billion-dollar Master Agency that represents Major Providers throughout the United States and abroad. Brands like Lumen, Verizon, Fatbeam, AT&T, Comcast, TDS, PCBancard, Cox, Microsoft, Google, Sangoma, Frontier, Crowdstrike, and many more.....
ITMS Brokers operates primarily in the Western U.S., but, if you are in need of services anywhere in the U.S., we can help by using our Provider and Agent network.
ITMS Brokers now offers exciting savings for your Credit Card processing, please reach out to find out more either via our website, or by emailing [email protected], or by calling us at 1-855-723-9434.
We are excited to help and look forward to meeting you!
