New Telemedicine Program in California and Mississippi Addresses Opiate Use Disorder with Suboxone Treatment

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Addiction TeleMD, a pioneering telemedicine service specializing in the treatment of Opiate Use Disorder (OUD), announces the launch of its new program in California and Mississippi. Led by Dr. Kevin M. Passer, a distinguished Board Certified Psychiatrist and Addictionologist with over 35 years of experience, Addiction TeleMD aims to provide accessible and effective care to individuals struggling with addiction.
Opiate Use Disorder remains a critical public health issue across the United States, claiming countless lives each year due to overdose. Addiction TeleMD is dedicated to combating this crisis by offering comprehensive treatment options, including Suboxone therapy, through convenient telemedicine consultations. This approach not only enhances accessibility for patients in need but also ensures privacy and convenience without compromising on quality of care.
Dr. Kevin M. Passer, M.D. FAPA FABPM FASAM, founder and director of Addiction TeleMD, brings a wealth of expertise and compassion to the program. His extensive background in psychiatry and addiction medicine underscores his commitment to delivering personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs.
"Every day, lives are lost to the devastating effects of opioid addiction," said Dr. Passer. "At Addiction TeleMD, we are leveraging telemedicine to provide timely and effective care that can make a profound difference. Our goal is to empower individuals on their journey to recovery and ultimately save lives."
Individuals interested in seeking help or learning more about Addiction TeleMD's services can visit their website at www.AddictionTeleMD.com or call their toll-free number at 844-Tele MD1 (844-835-3631). New patients are encouraged to register promptly to begin their path to recovery.
Kevin Passer, Kevin M. Passer, M.D PA, 1 6012619101, [email protected], www.addictiontelemd.com
