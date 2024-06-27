New Telemedicine Program in California and Mississippi Addresses Opiate Use Disorder with Suboxone Treatment

"Our goal is to empower individuals on their journey to recovery and ultimately save lives." Post this

Dr. Kevin M. Passer, M.D. FAPA FABPM FASAM, founder and director of Addiction TeleMD, brings a wealth of expertise and compassion to the program. His extensive background in psychiatry and addiction medicine underscores his commitment to delivering personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs.

"Every day, lives are lost to the devastating effects of opioid addiction," said Dr. Passer. "At Addiction TeleMD, we are leveraging telemedicine to provide timely and effective care that can make a profound difference. Our goal is to empower individuals on their journey to recovery and ultimately save lives."

Individuals interested in seeking help or learning more about Addiction TeleMD's services can visit their website at www.AddictionTeleMD.com or call their toll-free number at 844-Tele MD1 (844-835-3631). New patients are encouraged to register promptly to begin their path to recovery.

