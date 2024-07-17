New Texas-Specific CoderZ Computer Science Courses Are Fully Aligned to the Revised TEKS for Technology Applications

The need for skilled STEM workers is growing, and that growth is especially rapid in Texas. In fact, the state government estimates that STEM occupations will soon comprise 10.5% of total employment in the state. Post this

"Young people need to understand the impact and use of AI and smart technologies, both for their own benefit and for the benefit of society," CEO of Intelitek Tony Oran said. "The need for skilled STEM workers is growing, and that growth is especially rapid in Texas. In fact, the state government estimates that STEM occupations will soon comprise 10.5% of total employment in the state."

Introduced in 2011, the TEKS for Technology Application (also called Technology Applications TEKS) standards focus on what students should know about technology and be able to do with it. The newly-revised standards better reflect the need for students to develop computational thinking and data analysis as well as overarching skills like communication and collaboration.

"While our courses have always provided students with a strong foundation in the principles of robotics and computing, our new uniquely designed and aligned Texas courses go even further," Director of Pedagogy for CoderZ Elizabeth Bacon said. "They incorporate crucial topics such as digital citizenship, emerging technologies, and data analysis. Also, unlike other coding programs that remove math, science, and reading instruction to simplify content, and do not offer real-world application and context, CoderZ's curriculum is designed to support student learning across all subject areas and from a perspective that provides context for real-world application. An interdisciplinary approach to STEM learning prepares students for the interdisciplinary nature of actual STEM work."

For more information about the new Texas computer science courses for grades three through eight, please go to https://biz.gocoderz.com/coderzfortexas.

About Intelitek and CoderZ

Intelitek is at the forefront of training for STEM and CTE. With a focus on kindergarten to career the company offers CoderZ, a fun and equitable gamified and game-based learning experience to Industry 4.0 education for CTE. For four decades, the company's innovative learning solutions have provided learners across the globe with the competencies needed for in-demand careers in production. Driven by its pedagogic commitment to students' career readiness and lifelong learning skills, the company develops state-of-the-art tools and technologies for engineering, manufacturing, automation, and robotics technologies. These technologies, along with Intelitek's programs, empower instructors and inspire students to pursue careers in cutting-edge businesses. For more information go to: http://www.intelitek.com

Media Contact

Charlotte Andrist, Nickel Communications, 7703105244, [email protected], https://www.nickelcommpr.com

Twitter

SOURCE INTELITEK