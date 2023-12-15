New THC Gummies Unveiled by The Hemp Doctor: Kayo Rapid Release and Downshift

The Hemp Doctor, a leading name in the CBD industry, is proud to announce the launch of two revolutionary THC gummy products: Kayo Rapid Release and Downshift Gummies. These innovative offerings redefine the edible experience, providing users with precise control and rapid onset effects.

Enjoy The Hemp Doctor's Kayo Rapid Release Nano THC Gummies, a ground-breaking product that perfectly balances taste and wellness in each delicious mouthful! With two distinct formulas available, customers may select their desired experience based on the situation:

Relax blend (15mg D9, 7.5mg CBN, 7.5mg CBD) can help users tune out reality and sink into a euphoric bliss before easing them into a restful slumber.

Energy blend (15mg D9, 7.5mg THCV, 7.5mg CBG) – Perfect for anyone looking to unwind and ease the stresses of life. This blend can elevate the mood and make those monotonous daily tasks more enjoyable. Energy Blend is here to help tackle the day with energy and enthusiasm.

Rapid Release gummies' secret lies in Nanotechnology. This technology ensures faster absorption since THC particles have been reduced in size and also prolonged effects because the particles in the body break down more slowly. All of these are without sharp peaks and dips, meaning the gummies can deliver a consistent and long-lasting impact rather than having abrupt ups and downs frequently connected to other edibles.

Kayo Rapid Release Gummies wholesale are also available.

Downshift Gummies: Swift Relaxation with Nano Technology

Another exciting addition to The Hemp Doctor's product line-up is the improved Downshift Gummies. These gummies have a concentration of 12 mg and are composed of a balanced combination of 7.5 mg D9 THC, 1.5 mg CBC, 1.5 mg CBG, and 1.5 mg CBN. They provide a mildly euphoric and calming effect.

In just thirty minutes, users may experience the desired level of relaxation thanks to nano-emulsification, which guarantees quick absorption and raises the bar for edible efficiency. The Downshift Gummies are the pinnacle of accuracy and indulgence; they provide a dependable and quick way to unwind.

Downshift Gummies wholesale are also available

With Kayo Rapid Release and Downshift Gummies the Hemp Doctor invites consumers to experience a new era of THC gummy excellence.

FAQ

Downshift Gummies

Q: How long will it take me to feel the effects?

A: This product contains nano-emulsified cannabinoids, which means that you may feel the effects as fast as within 20-30 minutes. However, one will feel the full effects within 1-2 hours after consuming. Although this varies depending on the product and the person.

Q: What is this product best for?

A: D9 Downshift gummies are the perfect companion for relaxation at the end of the day! The small dose of D9 delivers a pleasant euphoric effect, while blended cannabinoids CBC, CBG, and CBN offer potential benefits for pain relief and sleep. With the help of this mix, you can enjoy a blissful night with a calming touch.

Q: Will Delta 9 THC show up on a drug test?

A: Yes! Drug tests can detect all THC metabolites, and consuming both Delta 8 and Delta 9 can produce a positive screening. So, if you have a drug test coming up, it's best to consume the product after the testing.

Q: Are Delta 9 THC Edibles Strong?

A: While D9 products can be potent, the Hemp Doctor edibles feature a lower milligram content and a blend of diverse cannabinoids, making them one of the more mild options.

Q: What does 'nano-emulsified' mean?

A: To put it in simple words, Nano-emulsified refers to the water solubility of these products, enhancing their bioavailability when ingested since they are not lipid (fat) based. Nano-emulsion accelerates the effects, allowing you to experience the impact in approximately 20-30 minutes, as opposed to the longer duration associated with traditional gummies.

Q: Are Delta 9 THC Edibles Safe?

A: You want to ensure that the brand you're purchasing a product from conducts third-party testing. Unlike some companies prioritizing speed and legality over quality and safety, The Hemp Doctor's core values include an unwavering commitment to quality and safety.

Rapid Release Gummies

Q: How long will it take me to feel the effects?

A: The effects of the nano-emulsified cannabinoids may become apparent in as little as 20 to 30 minutes. The full effect, however, might not become apparent for one to two hours, as this time frame varies based on the particular substance and individuals.

Q: What is this product best for?

A: The Hemp Doctor's assortment of blends guarantees that you will find the ideal product to meet your needs, whether you're looking for a relaxing end to the day with Relax gummies or an energizing boost during the day with the Energy blend.

Q: Will Delta 9 THC show up on a drug test?

A: Yes! Drug tests detect all metabolites of THC but are unable to differentiate between Delta 8 and Delta 9. Thus, using either may result in a positive screening for Delta 9.

Q: Are Delta 9 THC Edibles Strong?

A: With a total dosage of 30 mg, these Rapid Release gummies include a strong combination of D9 THC and other cannabinoids offering high potency.

Q: What does 'nano-emulsified' mean?

A: Because they don't have a lipid (fat) basis, items labeled as nano-emulsified are water soluble, which increases their bioavailability when consumed. As opposed to waiting an hour or longer with typical gummies, you may experience the benefits of the nanoemulsion technology in around 20 to 30 minutes.

Q: Are Delta 9 THC Edibles Safe?

A: Ensure that the source of your products undergoes third-party testing. Unlike some companies that prioritize speed and legality over quality and safety, The Hemp Doctor's core value is commitment to quality and safety.

