New "Then & Now" Video Series Showcases Nanjing's Rich History and Modern Charisma

Inspiration to #GoToNanjing abounds on YouTube as inbound flight options to China increase

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanjing, one of China's four ancient capital cities, is rich with history and culture, and a new six-part video series launched by the Nanjing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism helps English-speaking consumers immerse themselves in the destination to then design culturally-driven travel itineraries.

The "Nanjing: Then & Now" video series draws parallels between past dynasties and modern-day China to guide viewers through Nanjing's landscape, cuisine, architecture, history, and more, offering an unparalleled glimpse into the city's captivating blend of ancient traditions and contemporary allure.

Each episode takes viewers on an evocative exploration through Nanjing and its cultural pillars. From experiencing the sights and sounds of dynasties past in Jinling Traditional Town to trying out ancient weaving techniques at the Nanjing Yunjin Brocade Museum and cruising the famous Yangtze River, the series' hosts appeal to curious minds by showcasing the captivating evolution of Nanjing over the centuries and showing how to be part of the destination's heritage in real life.

The video series is part of the Nanjing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism's efforts to attract international visitors back to the city as the frequency of direct flight routes from major U.S. and Canadian gateways to Shanghai's Pudong International Airport, (a primary point of entry to the country located approximately 200 miles away), continues to increase. The authentic, educational tourism experience offered in Nanjing aligns with current consumer trends and is a worthy consideration for inclusion in a comprehensive China travel itinerary that explores the wonder of the country – past, present and future.

For more information, visit www.GoToNanjing.com.

About Nanjing

Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, is situated in the Yangtze River Delta area 190 miles northwest of Shanghai. Recognized as one of the four great ancient capitals of China, Nanjing has served as the capital city of 10 Chinese dynasties and regimes for a total of more than 1,800 years. A sophisticated metropolis and a modern center of history, education, and culture, Nanjing is home to some of the country's most significant historical attractions such as the Xiaoling Tomb of the Ming Dynasty, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum; The Presidential Palace; and a City Wall that dates back more than 600 years. Popular attractions also include China's oldest public library and one of the country's first museums, the Nanjing Museum.

Nanjing is accessible by Nanjing Lukou International Airport (NKG) with daily flights from North America. Three train stations – Nanjing Railway Station, Nanjing South Railway Station, and Nanjing West Railway Station – connect Nanjing to all of China's major cities, including Shanghai, which is a 90- minute ride via bullet train or three hours by car. For more information on Nanjing, visit http://www.gotonanjing.com/ or follow the destination on Instagram, Facebook,Twitter or YouTube at @GoToNanjing.

Media Contact

Kathleen Leslie, PTG Consulting, 1 949-999-9428, [email protected], gotonanjing.com

SOURCE Nanjing