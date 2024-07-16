New Thoolie Legal Tech Launches to Simplify Contract Management and Collaboration

"Thoolie aims to become the leading contract management solution, leveraging AI and smart contracts to ensure compliance and efficiency. We are now seeking beta users to help us achieve that mission." states Reena Sehgal, Esq., founder and CEO of Thoolie. Post this

REAL-TIME COLLABORATION TOOLS: Facilitate seamless teamwork with live document editing, chat, video conferencing and more.

E-SIGNATURES: Simplify the signing process with secure, legally binding electronic signatures.

CLIENT PORTALS: Provide clients easy access to their documents and project status.

MENU OF SERVICES FOR SALES: Enable users to sell automated documents, digital products, and services.

FUTURE AI AND SMART CONTRACT INTEGRATION: Enhance capabilities with AI-driven automation and blockchain-based smart contracts.

"Thoolie aims to become the leading contract management solution, leveraging AI and smart contracts to ensure compliance and efficiency. We are now seeking beta users to help us achieve that mission." states Reena Sehgal, Esq., founder and CEO of Thoolie.

As founder and CEO/COO of Thoolie, Reena Sehgal, Esq. is a lawyer specializing in entertainment, business, and IP law with over ten years of experience providing legal solutions to entertainment and service businesses. Her expertise in transactional law has helped numerous clients protect and monetize their creative works.

If you are an entertainment professional, lawyer, or service business seeking to optimize your daily operations, enhance productivity, and effectively manage your time, Thoolie is the ideal choice. Try Thoolie for 14 days free now (NO CREDIT CARD REQUIRED).

ABOUT THOOLIE

Thoolie is dedicated to providing cutting-edge tools that streamline operations, enhance productivity, and foster collaboration across diverse professional sectors. Our mission is to simplify complex tasks and enable professionals to focus on what truly matters—achieving their goals and exceeding client expectations. Visit our website to learn more.

