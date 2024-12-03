New Three-Volume Commentary Illuminates the Apostle John's Teachings on Love, Light and Eternal Life

"Our love for others is what perfects our love for God," Dr. Seyda said. "Through my commentary on John's First Epistle, I hope readers develop a deeper understanding of the profound connection between these two forms of love." Post this

"Our love for others is what perfects our love for God," Dr. Seyda said. "Through my commentary on John's First Epistle, I hope readers develop a deeper understanding of the profound connection between these two forms of love."

Dr. Seyda's second and third volumes of "New Testament Contextual Commentary" are available at https://www.robertseyda38.com/. Dr. Seyda hopes his commentaries guide readers to a deeper understanding of God's love.

"After all, we are God's children and no child of God keeps on sinning after they are born again through Jesus the Anointed One," Dr. Seyda said. "Our goal is not just life, but eternal life."

"New Testament Contextual Commentary: The Apostle John's First Epistle to His Congregation Volume I"

By Dr. Robert R. Seyda

ISBN: 9798385021369 (softcover); 9798385020638 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Robert R. Seyda has served over 60 years as a preacher and teacher across Europe, the U.S. and Asia. With a focus on clear communication, especially for non-native English speakers, he shares God's teachings with diverse cultures. He earned a B.A. in Philosophy and Religion with a minor in Psychology from the University of North Dakota and studied for a Master's in Christian Education at Winnipeg Theological Seminary in Canada. He also earned a Master's and Doctor of Theology at Trinity Bible College & Theological Seminary in Indiana. To learn more, please visit https://www.robertseyda38.com/.

