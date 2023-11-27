New Thriller Based On Real Experiences Shares Tale of a Deadly Love Triangle

"My book explores the dark recesses of human desire through plot and characterization," said Bigaouette. "Love can really be a bit twisted." Post this

"While a meaningful romance with each other is within their grasp, Tommy and Maria choose to exchange sanity for insanity and romance for tragedy," said Bigaouette. "Portraying the irrationality of obsession, I'd like to invite readers into the minds of two stalkers who begin with good intentions but end with murder."

Bigaouette shares that many years ago, after ending a relationship, the jilted lover left him a threatening message and followed him everywhere, eventually resulting in her arrest. He drew inspiration from this incident to help create compelling characters and a more realistic situation for his book.

"Twisted Love"

By Robert Bigaouette

ISBN: 9781665741170 (softcover); 9781665741194 (hardcover); 9781665741187 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Robert Bigaouette was raised in Brooklyn, NY and spent his teen years in Oklahoma. He served in the military from 1991 -1999. "Twisted Love" is his first novel to be published, and he plans to publish more soon. So far he's written several adult novels and 22 children's books. He is also a songwriter. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/850405-twisted-love.

