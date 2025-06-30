New Thriller Tosses a Comedian, a Mobster and a Senator's Daughter in Kidnapping Plot That Goes Awry

Meant to be a straightforward abduction of a single teen, the plan quickly spirals out of control when three young women are taken instead
FRUITA, Colo., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Thomas Kline is a struggling comedian when he receives an offer from a mobster who lent him money that he cannot repay on time. After he is taken to a strange location by two of the mobster's thugs, he learns he must kidnap Dawn, the only daughter of a US senator. When Kline accidentally kidnaps his mark along with two of her friends, the plot turns upside down.
In "3 4 1," by Robert Richardson, Dawn becomes a determined protector and steps in to shield her friends, while Kline is forced to play an unwilling role in the crime. Richardson, a U.S. Army veteran, found solace and therapy in writing, using storytelling to help navigate anxiety and PTSD.
"I originally wrote this story as a short assignment, but it stayed with me," Richardson shares. "After retiring from the Army, I rediscovered writing as a powerful tool for healing.
The novel first began as a short story that Richardson had written for a 7th-grade English class. He always had the idea to evolve it into a full-length book, and after winning third place in the Veterans Creative Arts Festival, he decided to go for it.
"3 4 1 reflects the idea that while we may not control what happens to us," said Richardson, "the way we respond can change everything."
About the author
Robert Richardson is a retired U.S. Army veteran who discovered the therapeutic power of writing. His stories explore themes of resilience, justice, and human strength. In addition to 3 4 1, he has written Three Down and has multiple works in progress. To learn more, please visit http://www.robert-richardson.com.
