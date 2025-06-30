New Thriller Tosses a Comedian, a Mobster and a Senator's Daughter in Kidnapping Plot That Goes Awry

"3 4 1 reflects the idea that while we may not control what happens to us," said Richardson, "the way we respond can change everything." Post this

"I originally wrote this story as a short assignment, but it stayed with me," Richardson shares. "After retiring from the Army, I rediscovered writing as a powerful tool for healing.

The novel first began as a short story that Richardson had written for a 7th-grade English class. He always had the idea to evolve it into a full-length book, and after winning third place in the Veterans Creative Arts Festival, he decided to go for it.

"3 4 1 reflects the idea that while we may not control what happens to us," said Richardson, "the way we respond can change everything."

"3 4 1"

By Robert Richardson

ISBN: 9798823039840 (softcover); 9798823040464 (hardcover); 9798823039857 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Robert Richardson is a retired U.S. Army veteran who discovered the therapeutic power of writing. His stories explore themes of resilience, justice, and human strength. In addition to 3 4 1, he has written Three Down and has multiple works in progress. To learn more, please visit http://www.robert-richardson.com.

