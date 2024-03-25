New to Market: Ultimate Luxury Beachfront Homes for Sale in the Cayman Islands

Searching for a vacation home, new beachfront home, or a prime investment property? ERA Cayman Islands is delighted to introduce two exceptional properties that promise unparalleled luxury and exclusivity for discerning buyers.
SEVEN MILE BEACH, Cayman Islands, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing two extraordinary properties that redefine luxury beachfront living, ERA Cayman Islands proudly presents Villa del Mare, a Luxury Beachfront home in Cayman Kai, and Mandalay 1, a Luxury Condo on Seven Mile Beach. Each offers a distinct blend of opulence, comfort, and investment potential, perfect for those seeking a new residence, holiday retreat, or lucrative property investment.
Nestled within the exclusive area of Cayman Kai, Villa del Mare (MLS #417237) stands as a premier beachfront residence, boasting a secluded "cove style" sandy beach and meticulously landscaped grounds spread across 2.07 acres. With 10,000 square feet of living space and eight spacious bedrooms, this residence accommodates up to 20 guests in unparalleled comfort. Renovated to perfection in 2021, Villa del Mare features state-of-the-art amenities and finishes, making it a coveted gem in the Cayman real estate market. Its outdoor entertainment spaces, exceeding 2,000 square feet, include a heated pool with an in-water bar, a widescreen TV, and an elevated waterfront sun deck offering breathtaking sunrise vistas. With its prime beachfront location, Villa del Mare presents lucrative opportunities for short-term rentals, corporate gatherings, and destination events, estimated to generate up to half a million dollars a year in rental income.
Meanwhile, Mandalay Unit 1 (MLS #417322) offers an exclusive collection of six luxury residences along the northern stretch of Seven Mile Beach. Developed by renowned Caymanian developer Brian Butler, this complex epitomizes quiet elegance and sophistication. With only two residences per floor across three levels, each unit enjoys the distinction of being an end unit, providing utmost privacy. Mandalay Unit 1 features a spacious, three-bedroom residence with a versatile den that can be converted into a fourth, complemented by premium finishes and top-of-the-line equipment. The property underwent meticulous restoration, including the installation of a state-of-the-art audiovisual system and upgraded MEP systems. The entire building also underwent a million-dollar upgrade in 2023, ensuring enhanced durability and functionality.
Both properties offer lucrative investment potential and unrivaled luxury beachfront living. Showings are available by appointment. For more information or to schedule a private viewing, contact ERA Cayman at [email protected] or call Cayman +345-945-6000 or US +727-216-7981. ERA Cayman is a proud member of CIREBA (Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association)
Media Contact
Fevi Yu, WOWebsites.com, 1 5407172963, [email protected], www.wowebsites.com
SOURCE ERA Cayman Islands
Share this article