New to Market: Ultimate Luxury Beachfront Homes for Sale in the Cayman Islands

Villa del Mare and Mandalay 1, both embody the pinnacle of luxury living in the Cayman Islands," says ERA Cayman broker Jeanette Totten. "From beachfront setting to its impeccable interiors, both these properties offers a lifestyle experience that's hard to surpass." Post this

Meanwhile, Mandalay Unit 1 (MLS #417322) offers an exclusive collection of six luxury residences along the northern stretch of Seven Mile Beach. Developed by renowned Caymanian developer Brian Butler, this complex epitomizes quiet elegance and sophistication. With only two residences per floor across three levels, each unit enjoys the distinction of being an end unit, providing utmost privacy. Mandalay Unit 1 features a spacious, three-bedroom residence with a versatile den that can be converted into a fourth, complemented by premium finishes and top-of-the-line equipment. The property underwent meticulous restoration, including the installation of a state-of-the-art audiovisual system and upgraded MEP systems. The entire building also underwent a million-dollar upgrade in 2023, ensuring enhanced durability and functionality.

Both properties offer lucrative investment potential and unrivaled luxury beachfront living. Showings are available by appointment. For more information or to schedule a private viewing, contact ERA Cayman at [email protected] or call Cayman +345-945-6000 or US +727-216-7981. ERA Cayman is a proud member of CIREBA (Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association)

Media Contact

Fevi Yu, WOWebsites.com, 1 5407172963, [email protected], www.wowebsites.com

SOURCE ERA Cayman Islands