New Tradition Acquires High-Profile Los Angeles Inventory from Becker Boards

"We are proud to announce this acquisition and to introduce the inventory to our clients. The signage fits seamlessly within our portfolio and our ambitious plans for scaling our footprint within our current and key new markets across the US." Post this

Bret Richheimer, COO of New Tradition, stated, "We are proud to announce this acquisition and to introduce the inventory to our clients. The signage fits seamlessly within our portfolio and our ambitious plans for scaling our footprint within our current and key new markets across the US". These additions to New Tradition's LA portfolio are available to buyers this month and will be highlighted in future proposals.

About New Tradition: Founded in 2010, New Tradition is a Blackstone Portfolio Company and a premium out-of-home media vendor specializing in best-in-class inventory across the country. New Tradition helps brands stay top-of-mind, targeting consumers while they are on the go, in the areas they live, work, and play. New Tradition works side-by-side with some of the top brands and agencies, helping deliver exceptional campaigns utilizing our premium large format, lifestyle center, and transit media. New Tradition's iconic inventory includes One Times Square, LA Reef, and countless other marquee assets in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.

Media Contact

Emily Bennett, New Tradition Media, 1 5166615660, [email protected]

SOURCE New Tradition Media