New Tradition Media Expands Premium Footprint in Los Angeles as They Partner with Caruso

Caruso's premium advertising portfolio features digital spectaculars, interactive kiosks, urban panels and a variety of high-impact static formats, complemented by exclusive activation spaces and immersive experiential platforms. Thoughtfully integrated throughout each property – from high-traffic corridors to luxury retail promenades and expansive open-air gathering and event spaces – these prime placements deliver exceptional brand exposure and meaningful consumer connections within environments frequented by discerning audiences who value quality and distinction. "We are thrilled to partner with New Tradition Media on our next phase of Out-of-Home offerings. We're confident our partnership will bring even more value and opportunity to our advertising partners and continue to deliver on the energy and commercial success they can expect from Caruso," said Corey Conrad, Senior Vice President, Leasing and Brand Partnerships at Caruso.

New Tradition continues to be a force in Out-of-Home media, expanding a compelling Los Angeles market footprint, where it owns and operates the LA Reef, a portfolio in excess of 100 bulletins, and a broad mix of other high-impact digital and static displays. Consistent with New Tradition's mission to serve advertisers and audiences in a seamless, high-impact manner, this new inventory will also be available programmatically.

"We're proud to add Caruso's exceptional properties to our growing portfolio in the #2 media market" said Bret Richheimer, COO of New Tradition. "This partnership gives our brand partners even more iconic canvases to activate their campaigns in some of the most dynamic and memorable retail and mixed-use environments in the country."

