New Traliant Survey Reveals 1 in 4 Employees Have Witnessed Workplace Violence in the Last 5 Years

“Many employers are unaware – or are surprised to learn – the realities of what their employees experience when it comes to workplace safety and mental health,” said Mike Dahir, Traliant’s CEO. “This not only poses a risk to businesses from a reputational and legal standpoint, but also prevents employees from bringing their best selves to work. Today’s most successful employers will both understand and meet employees’ needs for safe workplaces.”

The report examines the key areas employers can better protect their business and how they need to address the realities of employee safety and well-being, especially as new threats and concerns continue to emerge. Additional key findings include:

Knowledge and preparedness are the best assets to overcoming safety concerns. While the majority (70%) of respondents have received training on workplace violence, this leaves nearly a third of employees who have not received training – a big gap employers need to close as soon as possible or risk exposing themselves and employees to potential consequences (e.g., reputational harm or costly litigation)

Employees need training on how to de-escalate and respond to potentially violent situations. An overwhelming majority (90%) of those surveyed believe other states should adopt similar policies to California’s new workplace violence prevention law that requires employers to adopt workplace violence prevention plans, maintain records of any threats or incidents of workplace violence, and provide effective training to workers on workplace violence.

Employees need safe channels for reporting their concerns. Only 44% of workers strongly agree that their employers promote a speak-up culture, where employees can report misconduct without fear of retaliation.

Employees need to trust their employers have their back when it comes to mental health. A strong majority (86%) of those surveyed either strongly or somewhat agree employers need to do more to address the mental health needs of employees in the workplace.

Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant, added, “There is much room for improvement in how employers approach workplace violence prevention. Especially as instances of violence in the workplace grow, preventing workplace violence is the responsibility of all organizations, regardless of the industry or work environment. By prioritizing workplace violence prevention training and taking specific actions to better address the realities of today’s employees, employers can better protect their business and secure a strong position in the workplace of tomorrow.”

For complete survey findings and details, read the full report here.

Methodology

The independent market research firm Researchscape conducted this survey. Respondents were 1,080 employees in the United States from firms with 100+ employees. The survey was conducted in November 2023.

About Traliant

Traliant combines in-house legal expertise with modern, emotionally engaging course design to redefine compliance, training experiences and services. It helps thousands of interactive organizations create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety by addressing dozens of critical topics including sexual harassment training, diversity training and code of conduct training. Traliant's innovative and interactive approach to learning can be easily customized into affordable and cost-effective solutions for clients to address their industry, branding, policies, risks and job-specific needs. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists of 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

