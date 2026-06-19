New Traxxas Product Debuts Massive Updates to Set Industry Standard

Velineon® 3s Brushless is more than a power upgrade—it's a smarter, stronger performance platform built to dominate today and keep evolving tomorrow, proving once again that Traxxas innovation is still setting the pace. Post this

At the heart of the system is the fully waterproof Velineon® VX3 electronic speed control, designed to transform 11.1 volts of LiPo power into tire-shredding brushless horsepower. With Traxxas EZ-Set® one-button programming, three selectable drive profiles, and Training Mode™ for new or developing drivers, VX3 ESC delivers massive performance without sacrificing Traxxas' legendary ease of use.

Built-in telemetry takes the platform even further. Drivers can monitor speed, temperature, and voltage in real time through the Traxxas Link™ app when used with a TQi radio system and BlueTooth Module, giving customers the ability to track performance, record data, and push harder with greater confidence.

"The radio system for the VX3 models are100% TQi," said a Traxxas engineer, Wes Erhart, Sr Mgr Software & Innovation. "You just connect and it works. These vehicles will continue to receive features and updates for years as Traxxas continues to innovate."

That future-focused capability is exactly what sets the Velineon® 3s Brushless system apart. Patent-pending technology allows a new transmitter to be configured from the vehicle's electronics, creating a seamless experience that keeps the focus where it belongs: on driving. Combined with long-term update potential, the platform gives customers a high-performance vehicle today with the built-in capability to keep evolving tomorrow.

Performance drivers will immediately feel the difference with High-Resolution Linear Braking, which delivers smoother, more precise control for everything from subtle mid-corner corrections to full-power late braking. A large aluminum heat sink, auxiliary fan output, and efficient cooling architecture help keep temperatures under control for longer run times and consistent pack-after-pack performance.

Power comes from the Velineon V3200 brushless motor, optimized for extreme 3-cell LiPo performance in 1/10-scale vehicles. With ultra-high-temperature sintered Neodymium magnets, premium high-speed ball bearings, a heavy-duty 5 mm output shaft, and internal cooling, the V3200 delivers the torque, efficiency, and durability required for wheels-up, 60+ mph performance.

With Velineon® 3s Brushless Power System, Traxxas is not simply introducing another brushless system. Traxxas is delivering a smarter, stronger, more capable performance platform built to dominate now and continue advancing for years to come. This is Velineon® power upgraded—and another unmistakable reminder that Traxxas innovation is still setting the pace for the entire industry.

Media Contact

Traxxas PR, Traxxas, L.P., 1 (888) 872-9927, [email protected], https://traxxas.com

SOURCE Traxxas, L.P.