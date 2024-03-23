New Trek Coffee Company Brews Up Unique Coffee Journeys in Bowling Green, Kentucky with Support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

"Crimson Cup offers the best of both worlds: the experience and 'done for you' work of a franchise, with the autonomy, creativity and affordability of being an independent shop. When something breaks at 6 a.m., I know they'll be there to help troubleshoot." - Adam Mosley, Trek Coffee Company Post this

Inspired by past coffee experiences and a commitment to community and environmental sustainability, Mosley embarked on the journey to bring Trek Coffee Company to life.

"When we lived in Nashville, we were fortunate to have a high-quality, small drive-through coffee kiosk at the end of our street," he recalled. "When we began building our home in Bowling Green, we immediately recognized the need for a coffee shop in the area."

Despite having some barista experience 20 years ago, Mosley turned to Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program for expert advice on how to open a coffee shop.

The program is based on the book 7 Steps to Success: a Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee by Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"We're excited to guide entrepreneurs like Adam through the process of opening and growing a successful coffee shop," Ubert said. "From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to calculating coffee shop startup costs, buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

Mosley said that Crimson Cup offers the best of both worlds. "It combines the experience and 'done for you' work of a franchise with the autonomy, creativity and affordability of an independent shop."

He found the book's Step 2, which focuses on the efficiency of the equipment layout, especially helpful.

"There are a lot of things in this business that are intuitive, but there's nothing that can replace the combined experiences of the Crimson Cup team when it comes to setting up a shop to run efficiently," he said. "And when that first rush hits, you'll be really glad you've got the best layout possible!"

He also praised the Crimson Cup team for their support, knowledge, and accessibility. "When something breaks at 6:00 a.m., I know they'll be there to help troubleshoot."

The shop's coffee, roasted by Crimson Cup, has already won praise from Bowling Green coffee enthusiasts. "We've had so many people say it's the best coffee they've ever had," Mosley said. "Perhaps the greatest compliments have come from a couple of transplants from the Pacific Northwest, who have said our place reminds them of the coffee culture there."

Trek is committed to being a good neighbor, locally and globally. "We cheer on the local school sports teams, help out with community needs and work daily to care for people in our immediate vicinity."

Before venturing into the coffee shop business, Mosley's career focused on small businesses and non-profits, particularly in water filtration. He continues in this career while running Trek Coffee Company, which gives back 1% of its revenues to environmental causes like Uzima Clean Water Mission.

"Around a third of the global population lacks reliable access to clean drinking water, and we are working to change that," he said. "Every time you buy a drink from us, you're helping provide clean water for someone in need. It's kind of a big deal!"

Based on his experience as a coffee entrepreneur, Mosley offered this advice to other aspiring coffee shop owners: "Do it right. Do it well. Don't take shortcuts, because people will notice.

"Starting any business takes money, time, energy, and intestinal fortitude, and the coffee business is no different," he added. "And yet, the payoff of this business is more than just financial. The people we interact with daily – the customers who are quickly becoming friends – are the reason we get up every morning before the sun comes up."

Mosley invites everyone in Bowling Green and Warren County, Kentucky, to visit Trek Coffee Company.

"Wherever your trek takes you, we hope we're helping to make it a better place," he concluded.

Trek Coffee Company is open 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Grow Blooms & Gardens, 6558 Nashville Road in Bowling Green, Kentucky. To learn more, visit the shop's website and social media accounts.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other significant recognitions, the company has earned 2024 Double Gold awards at the Aurora International Taste Challenge, 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 300 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across more than 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and the CRIMSON coffeehouse and retail store in Easton Town Center. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com,.

Media Contact

Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, [email protected], https://www.crimsoncup.com

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea