New Tuition-Free Cyber Charter School Approved to Serve Pennsylvania Families Statewide

Ahead of its inaugural school year, Pennwood Cyber Charter School developed robust programming to create a learning environment where students receive what they need to be supported, engaged and academically successful. Key differentiators for Pennwood Cyber Charter School include the following:

A partnership with Drexel University's Goodwin College of Professional Studies to offer high school students project-based learning opportunities designed to increase employment opportunities and/or college readiness.

A partnership with the Cook Center for Human Connection to provide students, families and teachers with additional counseling and mental health support.

An additional three weeks of instruction where students can earn Credly badges coordinated with the state's Career Education and Work Standards and/or work on test preparation for upcoming state assessments.

Extensive college and career course offerings for grades 6-12 that will combine traditional courses with industry-leading, career-focused options and access to partnerships like Coursera, Acadeum, Credly, and The Home Depot.

"In an increasingly digital world, students need a virtual education option that empowers them to meet their educational and life goals," said Marc LeBlond, board chair for Pennwood Cyber Charter School. "We're thrilled to offer Pennsylvania families a built-for-purpose online education experience with flexible pacing, college preparatory programming and career development opportunities so students can take ownership of their academic journey."

Pennwood Cyber Charter School will support students with a diversity of backgrounds and education histories, ranging from those who are academically ahead or struggling in a traditional school setting to those who experience health challenges or bullying. The flexible scheduling of the learning-at-home model, combined with an abundance of advanced courses and extracurricular activities, allows students to thrive.

Enrollment for the 2024-25 school year is open now, and interested families are encouraged to attend an online information session to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information about Pennwood Cyber Charter School, or to begin the enrollment process, please visit https://www.connectionsacademy.com/pennwood-cyber-charter-school/.

About Pennwood Cyber Charter School

Pennwood Cyber Charter School is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students across Pennsylvania. The school uses a proven core model of virtual learning, the nationally recognized Connections Academy program, which is accredited by Cognia, formerly AdvancED. Opening for the 2024-2025 school year, Pennwood Cyber Charter School creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students will gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, visit https://www.connectionsacademy.com/pennwood-cyber-charter-school/.

