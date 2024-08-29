New Twist on the Golf Game Experience Comes to Courses across North America

"After years of research and testing, I'm excited to finally launch the game from paper scorecards into an interactive mobile app where TwenteeFore's unique gameplay can truly shine." Post this

Designed for golfers of every ability, TwenteeFore is an interactive mobile app that enhances the traditional on-course experience with a fun and challenging adventure.

ULTIMATE GOLF COMPANION

For a golfer working on their swing, looking for fun with friends, or who loves the competition of a side game – TwenteeFore is the perfect digital companion for their next round.

Imagine walking up to each shot, not just with your clubs, but also with TwenteeFore on your mobile device, turning every stroke into a fun opportunity to score and win big.

FOR FUN AND COMPETITION

Described as the ultimate side game, TwenteeFore is a mix of 24 skills-based shots and scores, arranged on a five-by-five board, that the player tries to complete during their round.

Marc Appleby, inventor of TwenteeFore, conceived of the game as a way to blend the competitive spirit of golf with modern gaming.

FROM CONCEPT TO REALITY

"My friends and I often like to play a cash side game, so I invented a Bingo-like scorecard we could try out for our next match, and it was actually pretty good for a first effort," Appleby explains.

He says that moment inspired three years of development to perfect the game, trying to balance being easy enough for kids to play, and at the same time offering serious golf competition to professional players.

MOBILE REVOLUTION IN GOLF

TwenteeFore is not just another digital scorecard as it introduces a layer of hole-by-hole challenges, rewarding players for great shots and solid overall play throughout their game.

"After years of research and testing, I'm excited to finally launch the game from paper scorecards into an immersive mobile app where TwenteeFore's unique gameplay can truly shine," says Appleby.

INNOVATIVE GAMEPLAY AND DESIGN

With six levels of difficulty, golfers of any age or ability can now experience the thrill of a good golf round from more than just their final score.

TwenteeFore also enables players of all skill levels to compete directly due to its innovative handicap and scoring system.

Unlike classic stroke games like Skins or Stableford, TwenteeFore offers an interactive visual game that is easy to learn, hard to master, and makes golf more exciting on every shot.

"Like Bingo, the goal is to complete a line of five targets in a row to earn one point. Players can also earn bonus points by connecting multiple lines into one of the fourteen bonus shapes like a bow tie or box. The maximum points are twenty-four, and most points win," says inventor Marc Appleby.

EXPANDING THE DIGITAL GOLF EXPERIENCE

TwenteeFore also features a special Play-a-PRO level, where players can challenge themselves with a 2nd screen game using professional golf rounds streamed from PGA's TourCast or highlighted on YouTube.

"We're also using this transition to mobile to introduce an innovative player rewards program that will deliver a radically new type of golf experience, only possible through a game like TwenteeFore," Appleby adds.

Players will soon be able to win exclusive offers from brand partners, local businesses, and nearby golf courses. These rewards are unlocked after any hole if players achieve one of the five secret triggers created for each round.

FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS

Looking ahead, TwenteeFore plans to expand its offerings to further support players, courses, and brands that market to golfers.

"We're currently developing a suite of cool new features like real-time leaderboards and stat tracking, as well as a customizable tournament package for corporate events," reveals Appleby.

"In addition, we're always looking for brand partners to be a part of our exclusive player rewards program."

Plans also include a "challenge" video series, regional tournaments, as well as Play-a-PRO online competitions during live broadcasts of PGA or LIV golf tournaments.

DOWNLOAD TODAY

TwenteeFore can be downloaded on Google Play and the Apple App Store and played on every course across the USA and Canada.

Media Contact

Marc Appleby, PowerScout Sports Inc., 1 6132923933, [email protected] , PowerScout Sports Inc.

SOURCE PowerScout Sports Inc.