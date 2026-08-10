New Two-Piece Implant System May Improve Treatment Options for Patients with Severe Upper Jawbone Loss

"Across all 3 patients, implants achieved excellent primary stability, ideal alignment, and predictable immediate loading. This system expands therapeutic options for severe maxillary atrophy." Post this

Each patient was treated using three-dimensional planning and image-guided surgery before receiving the new implant extension system. Each case required a different treatment plan given the patient's specific mouth anatomy, including one patient who required corrective treatment after previous implant procedures, and all three cases achieved excellent implant stability and successful immediate placement of temporary restorations. Follow-up imaging confirmed accurate implant positioning, and no surgical or early postoperative complications were reported.

The authors found that the new system offers greater flexibility by allowing implants to be placed where bone support is strongest while positioning the final restoration where it is most beneficial for function and long-term maintenance. This approach may improve access for oral hygiene, reduce the size of the prosthesis, and simplify restorative treatment for patients with severe upper jawbone loss. Smiler and colleagues conclude, "Across all 3 patients, implants achieved excellent primary stability, ideal alignment, and predictable immediate loading. This system expands therapeutic options for severe maxillary atrophy." Although the initial results are encouraging, the authors also note that additional clinical studies with larger patient populations and longer follow-up are needed to confirm the technique's long-term performance.

Full text of the article, "A Novel 2-Piece Zygoma Extension System for Optimizing Prosthetic Emergence in the Atrophic Maxilla: A 3-Case Clinical Series," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 52, No. 4, 2026, is available at http://www.joionline.org.

About Journal of Oral Implantology

The Journal of Oral Implantology is the official publication of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics. It provides valuable information to general dentists, oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, scientists, clinicians, laboratory owners and technicians, manufacturers, and educators. JOI distinguishes itself as the first and oldest journal in the world devoted exclusively to implant dentistry. For more information about the journal or society, please visit: joionline.org

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SOURCE Journal of Oral Implantology