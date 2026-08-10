New Two-Piece Implant System May Improve Treatment Options for Patients with Severe Upper Jawbone Loss

A new two-piece implant system could expand treatment options for patients with severe bone loss in the upper jaw, according to a case series published in the Journal of Oral Implantology. The system is designed to give surgeons greater flexibility in placing implants where bone support is strongest while allowing the final prosthetic teeth to be positioned for better function, hygiene, and long-term maintenance. In three complex cases, patients achieved strong implant stability, immediate placement of temporary restorations, and no early complications. Researchers say the promising results demonstrate the system's potential for treating severe upper jawbone loss, although larger and longer-term studies are needed.
GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journal of Oral Implantology – Treating patients with severe bone loss in the upper jaw can be one of the most challenging procedures in implant dentistry. Although zygomatic and pterygoid implants provide important support when there is not enough bone for traditional implants, they can make it difficult to position the final prosthetic teeth in the ideal location.
Researchers from Implant Team Seminars in Los Angeles, California; Advanced Implant Dentistry, in Sherman Oaks, California; Instituto Implant Dentistry in Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Implantology and Periodontology and MegaGen Implant Co, Ltd, in Daegu, Republic of Korea, recently published a clinical case series in the Journal of Oral Implantology describing a new two-piece zygoma extension system designed to improve prosthetic positioning without changing the implant placement. Dennis Smiler, DDS, MScD, and colleagues evaluated the system in three patients with advanced upper jawbone loss, stating that "The 3 cases were selected to demonstrate the range and versatility of the 2-piece zygoma extension system."
Each patient was treated using three-dimensional planning and image-guided surgery before receiving the new implant extension system. Each case required a different treatment plan given the patient's specific mouth anatomy, including one patient who required corrective treatment after previous implant procedures, and all three cases achieved excellent implant stability and successful immediate placement of temporary restorations. Follow-up imaging confirmed accurate implant positioning, and no surgical or early postoperative complications were reported.
The authors found that the new system offers greater flexibility by allowing implants to be placed where bone support is strongest while positioning the final restoration where it is most beneficial for function and long-term maintenance. This approach may improve access for oral hygiene, reduce the size of the prosthesis, and simplify restorative treatment for patients with severe upper jawbone loss. Smiler and colleagues conclude, "Across all 3 patients, implants achieved excellent primary stability, ideal alignment, and predictable immediate loading. This system expands therapeutic options for severe maxillary atrophy." Although the initial results are encouraging, the authors also note that additional clinical studies with larger patient populations and longer follow-up are needed to confirm the technique's long-term performance.
Full text of the article, "A Novel 2-Piece Zygoma Extension System for Optimizing Prosthetic Emergence in the Atrophic Maxilla: A 3-Case Clinical Series," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 52, No. 4, 2026, is available at http://www.joionline.org.
About Journal of Oral Implantology
The Journal of Oral Implantology is the official publication of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics. It provides valuable information to general dentists, oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, scientists, clinicians, laboratory owners and technicians, manufacturers, and educators. JOI distinguishes itself as the first and oldest journal in the world devoted exclusively to implant dentistry. For more information about the journal or society, please visit: joionline.org
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SOURCE Journal of Oral Implantology
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