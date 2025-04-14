New Upbeat Research Brief Reveals Key Drivers of Teacher Retention in Three-Year Study

Retention gains of 1.7 percentage points linked to improved teacher engagement, wellbeing, and leadership practices

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upbeat, a K–12 education technology and research company, today released a new research brief titled "What Drives Retention: A Three-Year Analysis of Teacher Engagement and Impact." Drawing on data from 694 schools across 33 school districts, the study reveals how targeted investments in teacher engagement lead to measurable improvements in teacher retention.

Between school years 2022–23 and 2024–25, schools that partnered with Upbeat experienced a 1.7 percentage point average increase in teacher retention — the equivalent of one additional teacher retained per school and an estimated $373,950 in savings per district.

"This research reinforces what school leaders have long suspected: when teachers feel supported, heard, and connected, they stay," said Henry Wellington, CEO and Founder of Upbeat. "By using data to understand the teacher experience and act on what matters most, our district partners are building the conditions where great educators can thrive."

Key Findings from the Report:

+1.7 percentage point increase in average school-level teacher retention

15 additional teachers retained per district on average

$373K in annual cost savings per district from reduced turnover

Growth across all 21 engagement categories measured by Upbeat

The strongest predictors of teacher retention: Belonging, Leadership Voice, Career Growth, and Work-Life Balance

The report highlights how Upbeat's model — which combines research-backed surveys with one-on-one leadership coaching — supports school leaders in taking strategic action based on real-time teacher feedback.

In Jefferson County Public Schools (KY), retention in pilot schools rose by 12.5%, leading to districtwide adoption. Principals used survey data to improve leadership practices, promote staff well-being, and strengthen teacher voice.

"Turning data into actionable information is what matters. We are proactively supporting the creating of a new type of leadership that embraces seeing teachers as people first and then as employees," said Dr. Marco Munoz, Assistant Director of Teacher Retention, Engagement, and Analytics at JCPS. "Upbeat gave us a mechanism to actually incorporate teacher voice and address key engagement factors like belonging, purpose, and self-efficacy."

Upbeat partners with K–12 districts to improve teacher engagement, strengthen school leadership, and increase educator retention. With survey completion rates over 80% and 92% of school leaders rating Upbeat coaching as "extremely" or "very" helpful, the company delivers actionable insights that drive results.

The full research brief is available for download at teachupbeat.com.

