New Upbeat Research Brief Unlocks Clear Relationship Between Teacher Engagement and Student Achievement

"Teacher engagement, teacher retention, and student achievement are inseparable." — Dr. Marco Muñoz Post this

— Dr. Marco Muñoz, Assistant Director of Retention and Engagement, Jefferson County Public Schools

The research also provides district-specific insights. In Jefferson County Public Schools, a 10-point difference in a school's average teacher engagement score was associated with a 6.1-point difference in its KSA math index score. After adjusting for prior achievement and other school characteristics, the relationship remained strong, showing a 3.3-point increase for the same rise in engagement.

This new brief builds on Upbeat's prior research demonstrating the value of strong working conditions for teacher retention. Earlier this year, Upbeat released a three-year study showing that improvements in engagement, wellbeing, and leadership practices were linked to measurable gains in teacher retention across nearly 700 schools. The new engagement–achievement analysis further reinforces that schools investing in strong staff culture are also investing in student learning.

