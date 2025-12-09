New Upbeat Research Brief Unlocks Clear Relationship Between Teacher Engagement and Student Achievement

Upbeat released a new research brief showing a positive relationship between teacher engagement and student math outcomes. The analysis across 264 schools reinforces how school working conditions connect to academic performance.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upbeat, a K–12 education technology and research organization, today released a new research brief titled "Defining the Link between Teacher Engagement and Student Achievement." The study highlights a positive relationship between teacher engagement and student math outcomes—reinforcing the increasingly recognized connection between school working conditions and academic performance.
The analysis draws on data from 264 schools across Austin Independent School District (TX), Jefferson County Public Schools (KY), and Greenville County Schools (SC). By pairing Upbeat's Teacher Engagement Survey results with spring math assessments—and accounting for factors such as prior achievement, school size, and socio-economic contexts—the brief shows that schools with higher teacher engagement tended to demonstrate stronger math outcomes.
"Teacher engagement, teacher retention, and student achievement are inseparable. This research confirms what we see every day in our schools: when teachers feel supported and engaged, students benefit."
— Dr. Marco Muñoz, Assistant Director of Retention and Engagement, Jefferson County Public Schools
The research also provides district-specific insights. In Jefferson County Public Schools, a 10-point difference in a school's average teacher engagement score was associated with a 6.1-point difference in its KSA math index score. After adjusting for prior achievement and other school characteristics, the relationship remained strong, showing a 3.3-point increase for the same rise in engagement.
This new brief builds on Upbeat's prior research demonstrating the value of strong working conditions for teacher retention. Earlier this year, Upbeat released a three-year study showing that improvements in engagement, wellbeing, and leadership practices were linked to measurable gains in teacher retention across nearly 700 schools. The new engagement–achievement analysis further reinforces that schools investing in strong staff culture are also investing in student learning.
Upbeat partners with K–12 districts to improve teacher and staff engagement, strengthen school leadership, and increase educator retention. Founded by former educators, Upbeat combines research-backed surveys with strategic coaching and real-time data insights to help districts build thriving school environments that support teachers and accelerate student learning.
The research brief is available for download at https://teachupbeat.com/defining-the-link-between-teacher-engagement-and-student-achievement
