New Upgrades Take Flight: Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport Unveils Phase One of Major Renovation

The first phase of the renovation is focused on the hotel's expansive Continental Ballroom, a 10,000+-square-foot space that can accommodate up to 1,000 guests. Overseen by general contractor Gomez Construction and renowned design firm Anderson Miller, the renovation reimagines the ballroom with modern sophistication and functionality in mind to become a sought-after destination for meetings, events, weddings and other celebrations.

Highlights of the refreshed space include:

Floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the airport

New, modern chandeliers and lighting features, adding energy and sparkle to the space

Contemporary wallpaper and carpet

Upgraded HVAC systems

A revitalized foyer and pre-function area perfect for conversation and networking

"We are thrilled to be unveiling the first phase of our renovation as this is a significant milestone for our property," said Bruce McDonald, general manager of Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport. "We're proud to deliver an elevated experience amongst the backdrop of Florida's most iconic airport. We look forward to hosting dynamic events in this new space and are excited to continue our renovation journey that we're confident will exceed guest expectations."

Phase two of the renovation, which is anticipated to begin in 2026, will include additional updates throughout the hotel, including:

The Hyatt Regency brand's signature Market inside the lobby, offering freshly prepared food, snacks, beverages and regionally made products.

A full rebrand and redesign of the hotel's lobby bar to create a go-to destination for both travelers and locals alike featuring a new menu of craft cocktails and cuisine.

A modern refresh of the hotel's amphitheater, the Briefing Room, including new carpet, wall sconces and new chairs.

Touch-ups to the front desk and guest corridors, including new carpet and modern finishes around the property.

The multi-million-dollar renovation is being supported by the hotel's ownership group, with a shared vision of elevating the guest experience while celebrating the hotel's one-of-a-kind location.

Nestled within the heart of Orlando International Airport, the Hyatt Regency brand offers guests direct access to airport terminals and unmatched convenience for business and leisure travel. With well- appointed accommodations, versatile event spaces, and exceptional service, the hotel is a premier destination for seamless stays and world-class events in Central Florida.

About Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport

Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport is an AAA 4-Diamond hotel with 445 rooms located in between Terminals A & B of the Orlando International Airport (MCO), serving more than 57 million annual passengers across three terminals, A, B and C. It features upscale accommodations for business and leisure travelers, 42,000 square feet of meeting and exhibition space, along with two award-winning restaurants

Reservations may be made by calling 1-800-233-1234 or visiting the hotel's website.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand is a global collection of hotels and resorts found in more than 235 locations in over 50 countries around the world. The depth and breadth of this diverse portfolio, from expansive resorts to urban city centers, is a testament to the brand's evolutionary spirit. For more than 50 years, the Hyatt Regency brand has championed fresh perspectives and enriching experiences, while its forward-thinking philosophy provides guests with inviting spaces that bring people together and foster a spirit of community. As a hospitality original, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts are founded on openness—our colleagues consistently serve with open minds and open hearts to deliver unforgettable celebrations, effortless relaxation and notable culinary experiences alongside expert meetings and technology-enabled collaboration. The brand prides itself on an everlasting reputation for insightful care—one that welcomes all people across all countries and cultures, generation after generation. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, X and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.

