New Uplifting Children's Cartoons from Bobing Productions

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A charming and heartwarming set of children's cartoon animations has come to town—with a twist. Each tale from Bobing Productions provides an uplifting message for children and families.

Ingraham, one of the show's creators, hopes to help engender compassion and kindness in those who watch them.

"At the heart of our storytelling are values that guide everything we create—characters that connect with children and families on a deeper level."

In the stories, such as "Scooter-The Origin Tale" — one puppy's small acts of kindness ripple outward. He learns that compassion is contagious and it colors his world and those of others.

https://youtu.be/gANuypbxWjU?si=cgGuMjqU10lM5yQh

They even offer a happy ending to the classic tale of "The Three Pigs." No longer is the big bad wolf left out in the cold, but he's invited over for a picnic (but "Hold the bacon").

https://youtu.be/mHCjNPgJor0?si=ZRrBtjX8tubSVYZ1

"The highly entertaining stories are filled with fun, yet crafted with intention and meaning. We hope by sharing them we'll do our part to build bridges in real-world communities, inspiring action, generosity, and connection."

Check out their other Everafter Pals cartoons at their Youtube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@EverAfterPals

If you like what they're doing, you might even want to help spread the goodness by visiting their Kickstarter Campaign:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/everafterpals/everafter-pals

