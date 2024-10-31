New Uponor Manifold Wall Cabinets Expand Options for Residential and Commercial Radiant Projects

GF Building Flow Solutions Americas has introduced six new Uponor-branded radiant manifold wall cabinets, expanding options for secure, versatile installations in residential and commercial radiant heating and cooling projects

APPLE VALLEY, Minn., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GF Building Flow Solutions Americas (formerly Uponor North America), a global provider of Uponor-branded products, is launching six new radiant manifold wall cabinets for greater options in residential and commercial projects.

Designed for secure protection, durability, and reliability, the cabinets are available in both recessed or surface mount in various dimensions to meet any residential or commercial radiant application. The entire offering accommodates Uponor Engineered Polymer (EP) and Stainless-Steel Manifolds, but for the first time ever, four of the six new cabinets will accommodate Uponor Commercial Stainless-Steel Manifolds as well.

The recessed styles mount in either a 2x4 or 2x6 stud wall and include a removable door-trim package for a clean look. The surface mounts work on various materials, including concrete block and stud walls, and feature a separable back plate for faster, easier installations. The entire offering includes all necessary fastening hardware for an accurate, efficient install.

"As the pioneer in radiant heating and cooling technology in North America, we are constantly striving to provide more solutions to help our customers design and install efficient, high-performing systems," says Anna Picchetti, vice president of Marketing and Strategy at GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. "This new lineup of wall cabinets offers professionals a wider variety of options that will accommodate all Uponor radiant manifolds for any residential or commercial project."

