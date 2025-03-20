New Uponor ProPEX® LF Brass Schedule 80 CPVC Adapters Provide Efficient Solution for Commercial Hybrid Piping Systems

ORLANDO, Fla., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GF Building Flow Solutions Americas (formerly Uponor North America), a global provider of Uponor-branded products, is launching Uponor ProPEX® Lead-Free (LF) Brass CPVC Spigot and Socket Adapters to make transitioning from Uponor PEX-a to Schedule 80 CPVC faster and easier.

Available for ordering in April, these adapters are code approved for both domestic hot-water and cold-water applications as well as hydronic heating and cooling systems in commercial building projects. They offer a 50% decrease in the number of installation steps by eliminating the need for additional adapters, providing increased jobsite efficiencies and material cost savings for installing contractors along with improved system performance for building owners and occupants. They also allow engineers to maximize designs to the full pressure rating available for a system (because threaded connections require a 50% reduction in the pressure rating).

"As the first jointly developed product since the GF acquisition of Uponor, these adapters are particularly strategic with the launch of our new Uponor ChlorFIT® Schedule 80 Corzan® CPVC piping system," says Stephanie Radel, senior manager of the Water Supply Category at GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. "With the launch of these adapters, we are connecting GF Piping Systems technology directly with the innovation of Uponor ProPEX."

Designed for connection to iron pipe size (IPS) Schedule 80 CPVC pipe and fittings, the offering is available in ½" through 3" sizes and features the reliable ProPEX expansion system for greater installation ease and long-lasting confidence. Additionally, as with all Uponor ProPEX products, the ProPEX connection is proudly backed by an industry-leading 25-year warranty when used with Uponor PEX-a pipe.

"Launching these new adapters delivers a quality, trusted solution for contractors, engineers, building owners, and other industry professionals to transition efficiently and effectively to Uponor PEX-a," says Radel. "Expanding our product offerings to provide dependable solutions is essential for enhancing building design and installation practices while supporting the success of our industry partners."

To learn more about Uponor ProPEX LF Brass Schedule 80 CPVC Adapters as well as the Uponor ChlorFIT product launch, go to uponor.com/chlorfit or visit Booth 1750 at the AHR Expo.

Corzan® is a registered trademark of Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc.

