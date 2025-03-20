New Uponor ProPEX® LF Brass Transition Ball Valves Provide Maximum Design and Installation Advantages for Commercial Piping Projects

ORLANDO, Fla., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GF Building Flow Solutions Americas (formerly Uponor North America), a global provider of Uponor-branded products, is offering greater design flexibility and easier transitions to Uponor PEX-a piping systems with the launch of Uponor ProPEX ® Lead-Free (LF) Brass Transition Ball Valves for threaded, press, and flange connections.

Available in March, this comprehensive offering in sizes from ½" to 3" allows contractors to speed installations in tight spaces for greater jobsite productivity and provides engineers with optimal hybrid design opportunities to meet pressure, temperature, and space requirements in domestic water and mechanical HVAC applications.

The new offering provides several advantages, including:

Jobsite productivity with 66% faster installs compared to standard ball valves plus adapters

Installation ease with 50% less space required to accommodate tight installs

Maximum performance of a full-port design that provides 20% pressure drop improvement

Design flexibility for optimal opportunities in hybrid piping systems

Trusted compliance with NSF 359 certification for approval in all PEX water distribution applications

Stem extension kits are also available in the Uponor Product Catalog to accommodate insulation thicknesses up to 2", helping the industry meet energy and water code requirements.

"Our primary goal is providing professionals with quality solutions to support design efficiencies and jobsite productivity without compromising on system performance," says Brian Bollenbeck, commercial products manager of the Water Supply Category at GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. "With this new offering, the industry gains an efficient, reliable, and high-performing solution for transitioning from metals or other polymer piping systems, while seamlessly adapting to various plumbing and HVAC equipment."

To learn more about ProPEX LF Brass Transition Ball Valves, visit uponor.com or visit Booth 1750 at the AHR Expo.

