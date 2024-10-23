New Uponor ServicePEX™ Pipe Launches the Latest PEX-a Technology for Water Service Applications

GF Building Flow Solutions Americas introduces the new Uponor ServicePEX™ pipe, featuring advanced PEX-a technology for water service applications, offering a flexible, durable, and efficient solution for clean and safe water delivery in new construction and service line replacements, backed by a 25-year warranty.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GF Building Flow Solutions Americas (formerly Uponor North America), a global provider of Uponor-branded products, is introducing the latest advancement in PEX-a piping technology with the launch of Uponor ServicePEX™ for water service applications.

Designed for both new construction and the replacement of outdated service lines, ServicePEX delivers clean, safe water from the main to the structure, offering a modern, dependable solution that prioritizes health, safety, and top-tier performance in every installation.

Available in sizes from ¾" to 2", the pipe is tested and proven to the highest industry standards and is fully compliant for water service applications to prevent costly errors, rework, and penalties.

Certified to AWWA C904 Standard for water service

Tested for up to 12 months of UV exposure

200 psi at 73°F (13.8 bar at 23°C) rating at 0.63 design factor

Highest chlorine resistance rating of '5' per ASTM F2023

Meets ASTM F876, CSA B137.5, NSF 14, and NSF 61

Approved for use with AWWA C800 CTS compression fittings and valves

Backed by a 25-year transferable limited warranty on pipe and ProPEX® expansion fittings

The highly flexible PEX-a product minimizes connections, reduces kinking, and allows for kink repairability for faster installs, less time in trenches, improved efficiencies, and reduced jobsite waste.

"We have a strong legacy of providing our customers with quality, reliable, polymer piping solutions that bring greater efficiencies and performance in plumbing, heating, and cooling applications," says Anna Picchetti, vice president of Marketing and Strategy at GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. "Launching Uponor ServicePEX extends our solutions even further to provide the benefits of PEX-a from the water main to the home."

The pipe is designed and manufactured to withstand the rigors of installation, resisting damage from impact and abrasion during backfilling and trench compaction. Plus, it is extremely resilient in freezing conditions and resists corrosion, rust, scale buildup, and stress cracking for long-lasting, reliable service.

To learn more about Uponor water service solutions, visit uponor.com.

