New U.S. Nutrition Policy Elevates Whole Grains -- Just as KAMUT® Turns 40

As interest in whole grains and ingredient transparency grows, we believe consistency, traceability, and long-term stewardship matter more than ever—Trevor Blyth, President of Kamut International. Post this

Originally cultivated from just 36 ancient wheat kernels planted in Montana, KAMUT® brand wheat is guaranteed under the KAMUT® brand to never be modified or hybridized and always organically grown. The brand's standards prohibit genetic modification, hybridization, and the use of synthetic pesticides or fertilizers — protecting the integrity of the original ancient variety from seed to final product.

In a marketplace shaped by protein-forward diets and questions about refined foods, KAMUT® brand wheat offers a unique and "better for you" whole-grain option that is also prized for its sweet, nutty-buttery flavor and firm texture. It is an excellent source of protein and fiber and contains important minerals, including selenium, magnesium, and zinc. Compared to many modern wheat varieties, KAMUT® brand wheat typically contains higher levels of protein (14.5 g of protein per 100g serving) and certain minerals, contributing to its nutrient-dense profile. As a gluten-containing ancient grain that many with wheat sensitivities report being able to eat, it imparts a rich, satisfying taste with a nutritional composition that notably distinguishes it from other options.

Research published over the past two decades has examined the nutritional profile of KAMUT® brand wheat, including its polyphenol content and mineral composition. Additional studies have explored and indicated in study participants a beneficial role regarding cardiovascular and metabolic health. Supporting research is available at www.kamut.com.

"For us, it has always started with the soil," says founder Dr. Robert "Bob" Quinn, who is currently leader of the Quinn Institute, where he advances research, education, and practical solutions that connect soil health, nutrition, and human well-being, upholding principles that have guided KAMUT® brand wheat since its inception. Quinn added, "Improving the health of our soils is the first step toward improving the health of people everywhere."

President Trevor Blyth, who leads Kamut International, adds, "For four decades, our focus has been on protecting the authenticity of this ancient grain while ensuring it remains meaningful to today's consumers. As interest in whole grains and ingredient transparency grows, we believe consistency, traceability, and long-term stewardship matter more than ever."

Long before terms such as "regenerative agriculture" and "food as medicine" entered everyday discussion, KAMUT® brand wheat was cultivated under healthy soil-focused organic practices centered on stewardship and coordinated partnerships with farmers. Over 40 years, that commitment has supported a carefully managed supply chain designed to preserve varietal integrity while meeting global demand for breads, pastas, cereals, crackers, pizza, and specialty foods.

As conversations around carbohydrates continue to evolve, KAMUT® brand wheat's 40-year journey reflects a simple truth: not all grains are the same, and how they are grown still matters.

KAMUT® brand wheat products are available nationwide through natural and specialty retailers and are featured in products from brands including Bob's Red Mill, Eden Foods, Felicetti, and many more.

Follow KAMUT® Brand Wheat on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/KAMUTbrand/

https://www.instagram.com/kamutbrand

https://www.youtube.com/@KAMUTbrand

Learn more at www.kamut.com

About KAMUT® Brand Wheat

KAMUT® Brand Wheat is an ancient grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT® brand, to never be modified or hybridized, always organically grown, and is prized for its nutrition, ease of digestibility, sweet nutty-buttery taste, and firm texture. It is an excellent source of protein, fiber, and many vitamins, as well as being high in minerals including selenium. The KAMUT® brand program encompasses the entire chain from the farm fields to final consumers, to ensure the standards of the KAMUT® brand – the authentic, pure, healthy, and delicious KAMUT® Brand Wheat – are always satisfied.

Media, please get in touch with Giselle Chollett at [email protected], 917.386.7116.

Media Contact

Giselle Chollett, Kamut International, 1 9173867116, [email protected], https://www.kamut.com/

SOURCE Kamut International