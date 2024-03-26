New Varistat Benchtop Ionizer for Hands-Free Static Elimination

A hands-free solution that requires no compressed air and provides a constant stream of particulate-free and static eliminating air.

CINCINNATI, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR's Varistat Benchtop Ionizer is the latest solution for neutralizing static on charged surfaces in industrial settings. Utilizing ionizing technology, the Varistat provides a hands-free solution that requires no compressed air and provides a constant stream of particulate-free and static eliminating air. Easily mounted on benchtops or machines, this static eliminator is manually adjustable and perfect for processes needing comprehensive coverage, like part assembly, web cleaning, printing and more.