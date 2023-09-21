New VeloSource Facility Reinforces Culture and Commitment to Industry-Leading Growth

VeloSource is excited to announce a major office move to larger facilities in Des Peres, MO. VeloSource will be moving from its current location in the Cortex in the Central West End to the 5th floor of the Powerscourt Building in the Des Peres area.

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VeloSource is excited to announce a major office move to larger facilities in Des Peres, MO. VeloSource will be moving from its current location in the Cortex in the Central West End to the 5th floor of the Powerscourt Building in the Des Peres area.

"We are excited to relocate to our new office in Des Peres," commented Jeff Schaal, President, and founder.

The new office space is approximately 11,000 square feet, which makes it nearly two times larger than the previous office to accommodate its strategic growth.

"This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing healthcare staffing company. The new office space better accommodates our expanding team and enables us to hire additional talent to continue to provide industry-leading support and service to our trusted clients. The additional space will also help drive innovation and provide the opportunity for further expansion into additional markets and service lines," added Schaal.

The new space reflects the innovative culture of VeloSource and strives to make it a great place to work. The facility features technology-enabled huddle rooms, a training room to assist with both on-site and remote employees, and a world-class conference room where teams can collaborate on solutions with colleagues, customers, partners, and offsite employees.

To showcase the new space, VeloSource will be hosting an Open House on Thursday, October 5 at their new address 12444 Powerscourt Dr., Suite 520, St. Louis, MO 63131 from 3pm to 6pm CST. RSVPs are requested by Wednesday, September 20 at 5pm CST.

About VeloSource (www.VeloSource.com):

VeloSource is a leading healthcare staffing and recruitment agency specializing in Locum Tenens services. By providing a vast network of highly qualified physicians, CRNAs, Physician Assistants, and Nurse Practitioners, VeloSource connects exceptional medical talent with healthcare facilities across the United States ensuring quality patient care and optimal workforce solutions.

