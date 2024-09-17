New Vertical Wall-Mount Cabinets Are Deep but Keep Low Profile

"Office space is expensive and our customers want to get the most out of what they have," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. "These vertical rack enclosures answer that need by holding a lot but keeping a low profile, especially with the white finish." Post this

The vertical wall-mount cabinets have a white, electro-static, powder-coated finish that adds to a room's modern, spacious aesthetic, especially when mounted to light-colored walls.

Many rack-unit capacities and depths are available. They are offered in 2U, 3U, 4U, 5U or 6U. Each RU size is available in three to five adjustable-depth ranges that include 13 to 16 inches, 17 to 20, 21 to 24, 25 to 27.5, or 32 to 35.

ShowMeCables' new vertical rack enclosures are tough and secure. They are made of 16-gauge cold-rolled steel and include key locks for security. Each unit can hold 132 pounds of equipment. They are shipped pre-assembled and with wall anchor bolts and both M6 and 12-24 thread mounting options.

The sleek low profile and white finish of these cabinets will enhance the visual appeal of any installation. This is especially beneficial in environments where the rack is visible or in customer-facing areas.

"Office space is expensive and our customers want to get the most out of what they have," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. "These vertical rack enclosures answer that need by holding a lot but keeping a low profile, especially with the white finish."

ShowMeCables' white vertical wall-mount cabinets are in stock and available for free same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (866) 308-2450.

