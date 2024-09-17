New Vertical Wall-Mount Cabinets Are Deep but Keep Low Profile

ShowMeCables' Newest Rack Enclosures Are Space Efficient and White Finish Blends In
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShowMeCables, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, has just introduced a line of white vertical wall-mount cabinets. The top-loading enclosures orient electronic components vertically, taking advantage of a room's or hallway's unused wall space and allowing low-profile storage of deep equipment.
With 17 new models in sizes from 2U to 6U and in five depths, the new vertical enclosures can hold just about anything of the standard 19-inch width, from servers to switches to patch panels. They have low profiles, with the 2U models sticking out less than 5 inches from a wall and the 6U versions extending less than a foot. This allows them to fit into not only small rooms but IT closets, back offices and even busy hallways and retail spaces.
The vertical wall-mount cabinets have a white, electro-static, powder-coated finish that adds to a room's modern, spacious aesthetic, especially when mounted to light-colored walls.
Many rack-unit capacities and depths are available. They are offered in 2U, 3U, 4U, 5U or 6U. Each RU size is available in three to five adjustable-depth ranges that include 13 to 16 inches, 17 to 20, 21 to 24, 25 to 27.5, or 32 to 35.
ShowMeCables' new vertical rack enclosures are tough and secure. They are made of 16-gauge cold-rolled steel and include key locks for security. Each unit can hold 132 pounds of equipment. They are shipped pre-assembled and with wall anchor bolts and both M6 and 12-24 thread mounting options.
The sleek low profile and white finish of these cabinets will enhance the visual appeal of any installation. This is especially beneficial in environments where the rack is visible or in customer-facing areas.
"Office space is expensive and our customers want to get the most out of what they have," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. "These vertical rack enclosures answer that need by holding a lot but keeping a low profile, especially with the white finish."
ShowMeCables' white vertical wall-mount cabinets are in stock and available for free same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (866) 308-2450.
About ShowMeCables:
ShowMeCables, a leading manufacturer of cable assembly and connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. Its product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., the company is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. ShowMeCables is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.
