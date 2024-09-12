New Vice President of Product Marketing Joins Seerist Leadership Team

Security and Risk Industry Veteran Chris Brozenick Brings Go-to-Market Product Expertise and Customer Understanding to Seerist
RESTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seerist Inc., the leading security and risk intelligence platform, announced that Chris Brozenick has joined the company as vice president of product marketing. Brozenick's extensive go-to-market expertise invigorates Seerist's mission to enable intelligence analysts and security professionals to accelerate impactful risk intelligence decisions.
"Chris's experience and broad understanding of the global risk intelligence market makes him the perfect fit for Seerist; we're thrilled to have him on board," said Jim Brooks, Seerist CEO. "With Chris's background, he'll not only be able to hit the ground running, but immediately apply his knowledge to positively impact product development efforts by being a strong voice of the customer ensuring Seerist is delivering a platform tailored to each client's specific mission and needs."
With more than 20 years of experience leading product marketing and product management for top security and risk intelligence solutions as well as other major SaaS offerings, Brozenick, formerly vice president of product marketing at Dataminr, brings a wealth of knowledge in building and guiding market-leading products. His extensive background in product marketing and management, spanning more than two decades, uniquely positions him to elevate Seerist's go-to-market strategy and ensure that its products consistently deliver exceptional value.
"It's a pleasure to join Seerist and work alongside talented innovators and passionate practitioners to create the best risk intelligence products on the market," said Chris Brozenick.
Prior to Dataminr, Brozenick was VP of product strategy at WorldAware (now Crisis24) with additional leadership experience at ST Engineering iDirect and WeatherBug, Brozenick's experience in both consumer-facing and B2B applications offer new depth and perspective to Seerist's product team.
Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist accelerates impactful risk intelligence decisions by delivering greater accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with expert human analysis drawing on decades of insight. This unique blend enables users to better forecast what will happen to allow them to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.
