New Vice President of Product Marketing Joins Seerist Leadership Team

"With Chris's background, he'll not only be able to hit the ground running, but immediately apply his knowledge to positively impact product development efforts by being a strong voice of the customer." Jim Brooks, Seerist CEO Post this

With more than 20 years of experience leading product marketing and product management for top security and risk intelligence solutions as well as other major SaaS offerings, Brozenick, formerly vice president of product marketing at Dataminr, brings a wealth of knowledge in building and guiding market-leading products. His extensive background in product marketing and management, spanning more than two decades, uniquely positions him to elevate Seerist's go-to-market strategy and ensure that its products consistently deliver exceptional value.

"It's a pleasure to join Seerist and work alongside talented innovators and passionate practitioners to create the best risk intelligence products on the market," said Chris Brozenick.

Prior to Dataminr, Brozenick was VP of product strategy at WorldAware (now Crisis24) with additional leadership experience at ST Engineering iDirect and WeatherBug, Brozenick's experience in both consumer-facing and B2B applications offer new depth and perspective to Seerist's product team.

ABOUT SEERIST

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist accelerates impactful risk intelligence decisions by delivering greater accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with expert human analysis drawing on decades of insight. This unique blend enables users to better forecast what will happen to allow them to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.

Media Contact

Aleassa Schambers, Seerist, Inc., 1 800-674-8398 769, [email protected], www.seerist.com

SOURCE Seerist, Inc.