New Video Series Invites People with Disabilities to Discover Chicago Attractions

"Chicago is an exciting, dynamic city to explore, and accessibility should be an integral part of the adventure," said Harris. "Our Accessible Chicago video series demonstrates how people with disabilities can fully experience the destinations that draw visitors near and far."

Through an engaging visual narrative, each of the 16 videos in the series profiles an attraction and emphasizes its accessibility features and accommodations. Featured information includes wheelchair access, sensory accommodations, American Sign Language interpretation availability, and more, all empowering individuals to navigate and fully experience each attraction. Actors with disabilities portray visitors in the video series.

Sites in the Accessible Chicago video series include:

Chicago History Museum

The DuSable Black History Museum & Education Center

Garfield Park Conservatory

The Field Museum

Hyde Park Art Center

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Educational Center

Lincoln Park Zoo

Morton Arboretum

Museum of Contemporary Art

Maritime Museum of Chicago

Museum of Illusions

Museum of Science and Industry

National Museum of Mexican Art

Navy Pier

Project Onward

Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Harris plans to expand the series to other destinations throughout the U.S. "People with disabilities are eager to explore and they're ready to spend," said Harris. "By ensuring accommodations are clear and accessible, we're opening doors to limitless new experiences for everyone."

The Accessible Chicago video series is funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The series will be available for streaming on Fun4theDisabled, CAN-TV and Choose Chicago.

About Fun4theDisabled

Since its founding by retired engineer and oil company executive, Vanessa A. Harris, PE, Fun4theDisabled is an innovative model of social justice, investigative journalism, and disability advocacy. Fun4theDisabled has activated its dynamic and diverse community to protest the widespread ableism and systemic discrimination experienced by people with different abilities. Because people with disabilities are often overlooked in mainstream media, Fun4theDisabled presents art, stories, resources, and news created within the disability community itself.

