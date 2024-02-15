New Video Series Invites People with Disabilities to Discover Chicago Attractions

Fun4theDisabled launched an all new video series, Accessible Chicago, aimed at showcasing the city's top attractions for people with disabilities.
CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Fun4theDisabled launched an all new video series, Accessible Chicago, aimed at showcasing the city's top attractions for people with disabilities.
Developed by Vanessa A. Harris, PE (Professional Engineer), founder and CEO of Fun4theDisabled, this groundbreaking series spotlights renowned landmarks, cultural hotspots, and recreational venues with a focus on accessibility and inclusivity.
"Chicago is an exciting, dynamic city to explore, and accessibility should be an integral part of the adventure," said Harris. "Our Accessible Chicago video series demonstrates how people with disabilities can fully experience the destinations that draw visitors near and far."
Through an engaging visual narrative, each of the 16 videos in the series profiles an attraction and emphasizes its accessibility features and accommodations. Featured information includes wheelchair access, sensory accommodations, American Sign Language interpretation availability, and more, all empowering individuals to navigate and fully experience each attraction. Actors with disabilities portray visitors in the video series.
Sites in the Accessible Chicago video series include:
- Chicago History Museum
- The DuSable Black History Museum & Education Center
- Garfield Park Conservatory
- The Field Museum
- Hyde Park Art Center
- Illinois Holocaust Museum & Educational Center
- Lincoln Park Zoo
- Morton Arboretum
- Museum of Contemporary Art
- Maritime Museum of Chicago
- Museum of Illusions
- Museum of Science and Industry
- National Museum of Mexican Art
- Navy Pier
- Project Onward
- Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Harris plans to expand the series to other destinations throughout the U.S. "People with disabilities are eager to explore and they're ready to spend," said Harris. "By ensuring accommodations are clear and accessible, we're opening doors to limitless new experiences for everyone."
The Accessible Chicago video series is funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The series will be available for streaming on Fun4theDisabled, CAN-TV and Choose Chicago.
About Fun4theDisabled
Since its founding by retired engineer and oil company executive, Vanessa A. Harris, PE, Fun4theDisabled is an innovative model of social justice, investigative journalism, and disability advocacy. Fun4theDisabled has activated its dynamic and diverse community to protest the widespread ableism and systemic discrimination experienced by people with different abilities. Because people with disabilities are often overlooked in mainstream media, Fun4theDisabled presents art, stories, resources, and news created within the disability community itself.
