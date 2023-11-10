New Video Smart Lock Delivers 3-in 1 Home Protection and High-quality 2K Video Imaging

The E330 Video Smart Lock offers the ultimate in proactive protection for any home or business entryway. The E330's 2K camera gives home and business owners an extra set of eyes on their property. Plus, users can store their data locally in the smart lock with no monthly fees. Post this

Clear Imaging Day or Night with Instant Notifications

The E330's 2K camera produces crystal clear images when anyone approaches or leaves the user's entryway. The device delivers enhanced night vision capabilities by combining the 2K resolution with the F 1.6 aperture lens. In addition, the Video Smart Lock is designed with human detection capabilities that send rapid notifications to the homeowner when movement is captured near the device.

Long-lasting Battery & Weatherproof Durability

The E330's 10,000 mAh rechargeable battery provides enough power for up to three months of service on a single charge, eliminating the need for users to stock up on standard batteries that can contribute to e-waste. The Video Smart Lock is crafted with a durable design (IP53 rating) that is resistant to dust and can withstand temperatures ranging from -22F (-30C) to 158F (70C).

Seamless Control Options

Users have five easy ways to unlock the E330. Homeowners can lock or unlock their doors through fingerprint recognition, use the eufy Security app, voice access with Alexa or Google Voice Assistant, type the access code into the keypad or use a physical key.

Pricing and Availability

The Video Smart Lock E330 is available starting today on eufy.com and Amazon.com for $279.

About eufy

With a unique focus on privacy protection, eufy offers a home security ecosystem that focuses on smart technologies, artificial intelligence, and unmatched battery life. eufy Security keeps data safe by storing it locally under encryption accessible only by the user. Find more information at eufy.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, smart home and home energy storage. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, AnkerMake, eufy, Nebula, Solix and soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

PR Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

Brett White, Anker Innovations LLC, 1 8173208266, [email protected], www.eufy.com

SOURCE Anker Innovations LLC