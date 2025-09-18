New Virtual Community Offers Midlife Women Connection and Holistic Wellbeing Support

With 63% women in the US currently in midlife (ages 35-65), the need for expert guidance and support has never been greater. A newly launched online community, Pause Together, aims to address the holistic wellbeing needs of women navigating perimenopause and menopause by offering a safe space to learn about and embrace their midlife journey.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allison Poole, a certified integrative health coach specializing in midlife women's wellness, is announcing the launch of a new online community, Pause Together —a dedicated, membership-based group for women seeking support and inspiration throughout their perimenopause and menopause journeys.

Leveraging 20+ years working in healthcare and women's health, Allison has developed the Pause Together Community to address a gap in women's health journeys related to midlife. Through regular structured live group calls, educational resources, and access to holistic coaching tailored to the unique physical, emotional, and social challenges of midlife, members can address questions around menopause, hormone shifts, changes in relationships, evolving life purpose, and more.

"Most women in midlife are handed a list of supplements, workouts, and wellness 'hacks'. That's because most solutions treat the symptoms instead of honoring the season," says Allison Poole, founder and owner of Allison Poole Midlife Wellness & Community. "The Pause Together Community encourages vulnerability, knowledge-sharing, and lasting transformation for every phase of midlife."

The community is rooted in the belief that midlife is not a phase to "fix" but a powerful chapter of transformation, celebration, and possibility. This philosophy, combined with Allison's leadership and the deeply supportive, nonjudgmental environment, offers members something uniquely empowering and effective.

Women looking for clarity, connection, and expert support as they step into midlife can join the Pause Together Community for $49/month. Learn more at www.alllisonpoole.com.

About Allison Poole, Midlife Wellness & Community

Allison Poole is a certified pelvic health therapist with 20+ years of experience in women's healthcare. Through her practice she offers valuable guidance and support to women navigating perimenopause, menopause, and beyond. Grounded in a holistic approach to wellness, she helps women thrive in midlife through personalized integrative wellness coaching and pelvic health physical therapy, curated educational tools and resources, and a vibrant, inclusive community that promotes deeper connection, clarity, and joy through this season of life.

