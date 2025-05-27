New Virtual Learning Pod, Lafayette Connections Academy, Offers High-Quality Personalized Education for Louisiana Families

We are thrilled to serve the families of southern Louisiana, and we look forward to partnering with students and Learning Coaches to set them up for academic success and prepare them for life after graduation. Post this

"Families across Louisiana deserve the highest-quality education for their students, which is why I couldn't be happier to bring the tuition-free, award-winning Connections Academy curriculum and program to families seeking more flexibility in learning," said Dr. Lonnie Luce, Louisiana State Superintendent of Charter Schools USA and President of Blended and Online School Solutions, Inc. (BOSS). "I encourage all parents to explore their options now for the new school year to determine whether Lafayette Connections Academy could be the right fit for their student."

Lafayette Connections Academy meets the needs of independent, self-motivated students who benefit from the flexibility to fit school into their lives and seek academic challenges in line with state and national standards. A parent, or another adult Learning Coach, plays a key role alongside certified teachers to monitor student progress in the home. Lafayette Connections Academy teachers use daily lesson plans that can be tailored to meet each student's academic needs, learning preference, and areas of interest.

"As an educator with more than 20 years of experience, I've seen firsthand how students' varying learning preferences make it necessary to provide several school options, so families can empower their students in an environment that meets their unique needs and allows them to flourish," said Tara Carr, school leader at Lafayette Connections Academy. "We are thrilled to serve the families of southern Louisiana, and we look forward to partnering with students and Learning Coaches to set them up for academic success and prepare them for life after graduation."

As a public virtual learning pod, there are no fees or tuition to attend Lafayette Connections Academy, and all students are required to meet the same academic standards and take the same state tests as traditional brick-and-mortar public school students. Lafayette Connections Academy is available to students in the parishes of Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans*, Pointe Coupee, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

Enrollment is open for the 2025-26 school year. Interested families are encouraged to call 833-591-0251 or visit the website at https://www.connectionsacademy.com/louisiana-online-school/ to learn more.

*The following zip codes in Orleans parish are not eligible for the 2025-2026 school year: 70114, 70117, 70126, 70127, 70128, 70129, and 70181.

About Lafayette Connections Academy

Lafayette Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free virtual learning pod for students in grades 4-12 residing across the southern Louisiana parishes of Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans*, Pointe Coupee, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. Part of Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy, the school program uses a proven core model of virtual learning, the nationally recognized Connections Academy program. Launched in 2024, Lafayette Connections Academy creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students will gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, visit https://www.connectionsacademy.com/louisiana-online-school/.

Media Contact

Rebecca Buddingh, Connections Academy, 619-207-8007, [email protected], https://www.connectionsacademy.com/louisiana-online-school/

SOURCE Connections Academy