New Virtual Lecture - Geographies of the Sacred by Dr. Matthew Martinez

The Archaeological Conservancy is excited to announce a new virtual lecture "Geographies of the Sacred" on November 16, 2023 at 5 PM MST on Zoom Webinars. This event will feature Dr. Matthew J. Martinez, Executive Director of the Mesa Prieta Petroglyph Project, a nonprofit in northern New Mexico whose mission is focused on land stewardship and educational outreach.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Archaeological Conservancy is excited to announce a new virtual lecture "Geographies of the Sacred" on November 16, 2023 at 5 PM MST on Zoom Webinars. This event will feature Dr. Matthew J. Martinez, Executive Director of the Mesa Prieta Petroglyph Project, a nonprofit in northern New Mexico whose mission is focused on land stewardship and educational outreach.

Former Ohkay Owingeh Governor Herman Agoyo once remarked, "to us, these petroglyphs are not the remnants of some long-lost civilization that has been dead for many years…they are part of our living culture. What is stored in the petroglyphs is not written in any book or to be found in any library. We need to return to them to remind us of who we are and where we came from, and to teach our sons and daughters of it."

This talk will draw upon landscapes and rock images that reflect movement and living histories. Despite an ongoing misrepresentation of being non-literate, Indigenous people have always been skilled at documenting stories. Tewa people view themselves within a larger ecological system interconnected to all things living. Mesa Prieta or Tsikwaye is one example of a vast landscape comprised of more than 100,000 petroglyphs and archaeological features that date back thousands of years. Located in the northern Rio Grande region, this place is embedded in stories that are foundational to sharing New Mexico histories and beyond.

To register for the virtual lecture, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cs2eSgpJSMOHoYxvBiyWYA

This lecture series is sponsored by The Archaeological Conservancy and is made possible in part with grant support from the New Mexico Humanities Council. It is free to our Members and the General Public.

*Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this (publication/program) do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities or the New Mexico Humanities Council.

About The Archaeological Conservancy

The Archaeological Conservancy, established in 1980, is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to acquiring and preserving the best of our nation's remaining archaeological sites. Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Conservancy also operates regional offices in Mississippi, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Nevada. The Conservancy has preserved over 585 sites across the nation.

Media Contact

Sarah Webber, The Archaeological Conservancy, 1 (505)266-1540, [email protected], www.archaeologicalconservancy.org

SOURCE The Archaeological Conservancy