The Archaeological Conservancy is excited to announce a new virtual lecture "Meteorites Found at or near Ancient Ruins in Central Arizona" by Ken Zoll on October 26, 2023 at 5 PM MDT on Zoom Webinars.

This event will feature Ken Zoll, an expert in archaeology, rock art, and cultural astronomy. He is also a founding member of the Verde Valley Archaeological Center and Museum in Camp Verde, AZ and was its Executive Director from 2012-2022.

In this talk Ken will discuss meteorites that have been found at several ancient sites in the American Southwest. Four of these meteorites were in or near dwellings of the Sinagua Culture in Central Arizona. The Sinagua meteorites were determined to be part of the Canyon Diablo meteorite that created Meteor Crater near Flagstaff more than 50,000 years ago. Literature suggested that these specimens were manually transported to their locations by Native Americans hundreds of years ago. However, using recent research and modeling, the manuport hypothesis is questioned, resulting in an alternative conclusion. In addition, the estimated date of the destruction of one of the Sinagua ruins was confirmed using radiocarbon dating of charred material adhering to the meteorite that was found in the dwelling.

This lecture series is sponsored by The Archaeological Conservancy and is made possible in part with grant support from the New Mexico Humanities Council. It is free to our Members and the General Public.

*Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this (publication/program) do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities or the New Mexico Humanities Council.

The Archaeological Conservancy, established in 1980, is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to acquiring and preserving the best of our nation's remaining archaeological sites. Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Conservancy also operates regional offices in Mississippi, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Nevada. The Conservancy has preserved over 585 sites across the nation.

