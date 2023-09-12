The Archaeological Conservancy is excited to announce a new virtual lecture "Prospect Hill: Enslavement and Freedom from Mississippi to Africa" on September 14, 2023 at 5 PM MDT on Zoom Webinars. This event will feature Jessica Crawford, the Conservancy's Southeast Regional Director, Dr. Shawn Lambert, and Dr. James Andrew Whitaker for a discussion about the Prospect Hill Plantation in southern Mississippi and its connection with the African country of Liberia.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Archaeological Conservancy is excited to announce a new virtual lecture "Prospect Hill: Enslavement and Freedom from Mississippi to Africa" on September 14, 2023 at 5 PM MDT on Zoom Webinars. This event will feature Jessica Crawford, the Conservancy's Southeast Regional Director, Dr. Shawn Lambert, and Dr. James Andrew Whitaker for a discussion about the Prospect Hill Plantation in southern Mississippi and its connection with the African country of Liberia.

In 2011, The Archaeological Conservancy purchased the Prospect Hill Plantation archaeological preserve in south Mississippi. The plantation was established in the early 1800's and at its height, as many as 300 people were enslaved there. Isaac Ross, the plantation owner, was a member of the American Colonization Society which raised money to establish settlements of formerly enslaved people in what is now the country of Liberia. During the 1840s, a group of approximately 300 previously enslaved African-Americans were sent as settlers from Prospect Hill to Sinoe County, Liberia. This history links Mississippi and Liberia and is the context for a research project at both Prospect Hill and Liberia.

In this talk our presenters will discuss how this project will use archaeological surveys and excavations to uncover material culture to better understand the lives of the people at Prospect Hill who became settlers to Liberia. The objective is to collect data concerning their material culture and to analyze this data to ascertain cultural, economic, political, and social patterns that will later be compared in a separate study using surveys and excavations at settlement sites in Sinoe County, Liberia. The project began this past June with a week of public outreach and public participation in archaeological excavations at the site.

