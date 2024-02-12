The Archaeological Conservancy is excited to announce a new virtual lecture "The Leupp Isolation Center and Japanese American Imprisonment on Diné (Navajo) Lands" on February 15, 2024 at 5 PM MST on Zoom Webinars. This event will feature Davina Two Bears, Presidential Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Human Evolution and Social Change, Arizona State University.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Archaeological Conservancy is excited to announce a new virtual lecture "The Leupp Isolation Center and Japanese American Imprisonment on Diné (Navajo) Lands" on February 15, 2024 at 5 PM MST on Zoom Webinars. This event will feature Davina Two Bears, Presidential Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Human Evolution and Social Change, Arizona State University.

The Old Leupp Boarding School (OLBS), a historical archaeological site on the southwest Navajo reservation, is a significant place that is important to the Diné (Navajo) communities of Leupp and Birdsprings, Arizona. The U.S. Federal Government established this Federal Indian boarding school to educate Navajo children from 1909 to 1942. After the start of World War II however, the U.S. War Department reutilized the OLBS as a Japanese Isolation Center, the Leupp Isolation Center, in 1943. This presentation will briefly explore the Leupp Isolation Center's history of oppression of Japanese American citizens on Indigenous lands by the U.S. government.

Davina is Diné (Navajo) originally from Birdsprings, Arizona. She is currently researching and writing about the history of the Old Leupp Boarding School (1909-1942), a federal Indian boarding school that currently exists as a historical archaeological site, and its reuse as a Japanese Isolation Center in 1943 during World War II.

To register for the virtual lecture, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9J6wWrLBSpSdFDJ_ZlvBJg#/registration

This lecture series is sponsored by The Archaeological Conservancy and is made possible in part with grant support from the New Mexico Humanities Council. It is free to our Members and the General Public.

*Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this (publication/program) do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities or the New Mexico Humanities Council.

About The Archaeological Conservancy

The Archaeological Conservancy, established in 1980, is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to acquiring and preserving the best of our nation's remaining archaeological sites. Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Conservancy also operates regional offices in Mississippi, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Nevada. The Conservancy has preserved over 585 sites across the nation.

