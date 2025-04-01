New Virtual Public Charter School Program, Connections Academy at Gateway, Offers K-10 Option for Northern California Families

Connections Academy at Gateway is an exciting new partnership bringing the nationally recognized Connections Academy program to students in the Northern California region through Gateway Community Charters. Post this

A common need expressed by many families is the desire for greater flexibility in the learning environment. Connections Academy at Gateway will meet the needs of students who will benefit from the flexibility to fit school into their lives and seek academic challenges in line with state standards with a fully online program. Teachers are specially trained to deliver instruction and provide individualized support to meet each student's academic needs and learning preferences in a virtual environment. A parent, or another adult "Learning Coach," will play a key role alongside the California-credentialed teachers to set daily routines, monitor student progress in the home, and track attendance. Learning Coaches will be trained and supported by robust resources and communication tools designed to help families succeed.

The new online program will provide students access to core classes and engaging electives, as well as virtual clubs, field trips, events, and activities throughout the year. The flexible schedule also allows students time to play sports, explore art, volunteer, or pursue their passions outside of the virtual classroom.

Families will also benefit from Connections Academy's College and Early Career Readiness program for middle and high school students equipping them with durable skills like leadership, critical thinking, and teamwork. Students can participate in career exploration and industry networking opportunities to build confidence, make connections, and find direction to prepare for their future.

"Connections Academy at Gateway is an exciting new partnership bringing the nationally recognized Connections Academy program to students in the Northern California region through Gateway Community Charters," said Dr. Donna Hutchison, Vice President for Educational Partnerships in Pearson's Virtual Learning division, which delivers Connections Academy online learning solutions. "For over two decades, Gateway Community Charters has been a leader in providing high-quality, innovative education, and this collaboration expands those opportunities by offering a flexible, tuition-free online learning option tailored to self-motivated, tech-savvy students. Together, we are committed to empowering families with a personalized approach to education that fosters academic success and community connection."

"We are thrilled to introduce Connections Academy at Gateway, a program of our Community Collaborative Charter School, by expanding our commitment to providing high-quality, innovative education options for students across the Sacramento region and beyond," said Jason Sample, CEO and Superintendent of Gateway Community Charters. "By partnering with Connections Academy, we are offering families a flexible, personalized online learning experience that empowers students with the skills and support they need to succeed in an ever-evolving world."

Connections Academy at Gateway will serve a maximum of 500 students in grades K-10 during its first year. As a public school program, there are no fees or tuition to attend Connections Academy at Gateway and all students are required to meet the same academic standards and take the same assessments as traditional public school students.

Interested families are encouraged to visit the website at https://www.connectionsacademy.com/california-gateway-online-school/ or call 1-833-591-0251 to learn more.

About Connections Academy at Gateway

Connections Academy at Gateway is a unique, tuition-free, online public charter school program for K-10 students residing in the Northern California region in Amador, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Sutter, and Yolo counties. In partnership with Community Collaborative Charter School, the school uses a proven core model of virtual learning, the nationally recognized Connections Academy program, which is accredited by Cognia, formerly AdvancED. Beginning in the 2025-2026 school year, Connections Academy at Gateway creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students will gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, visit https://www.connectionsacademy.com/california-gateway-online-school/.

About Gateway Community Charters

Community Collaborative Charter School is part of Gateway Community Charter Schools, an educational organization that serves students and families in Sacramento and Yolo counties. Gateway Community Charters opened its first charter schools in 2003 and has grown from one charter school and approximately 320 students to nine schools (over 22 locations) serving over 5,848 students today. Gateway Community Charters is proud to provide quality public school choice options to families in the Sacramento region. For more information, contact the Gateway Community Center offices at 1-916-286-5129 or visit http://www.gcccharters.org.

Media Contact

Rebecca Buddingh, Connections Academy at Gateway, 619-207-8007, [email protected], https://www.connectionsacademy.com/california-gateway-online-school/

SOURCE Connections Academy at Gateway